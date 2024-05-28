Khan says Government’s failure to ban zombie knives has ‘betrayed’ young people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Khan says Government’s failure to ban zombie knives has ‘betrayed’ young people

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Mayor of London has called the Government’s failure to deliver the Criminal Justice Bill and ban zombie knives a “betrayal” of the safety of young people and communities.

Sadiq Khan called for Home Secretary James Cleverly to put an end to the delay in the legislation and bring forward the laws to ban the sale of the weapons.

“The Government’s failure to deliver the Criminal Justice Bill is a betrayal of the safety of our young people and our communities,” Mr Khan said.

“After years of delaying vital legislation that has allowed these dangerous weapons to continue being sold on our streets and having talked the talk about banning zombie knives for years, they have failed to deliver on their promises.

Knife crime
Examples of ‘zombie knives’ at a secure police location in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

“But it’s clear my calls, along with the voices of survivors, loved ones of victims and campaigners, have frustratingly fallen on deaf ears. The Government are not taking this crisis seriously enough. These weapons have no other use than to cause maximum harm. They must be banned.”

Mr Khan says he has invested £151 million in this year’s budget for policing and crime prevention in London.

London Victims Commissioner Claire Waxman also lamented the government’s “failure” to follow through with the Bill.

She said: “The failure of the Government to follow through with the Criminal Justice Bill is a betrayal to everyone who has campaigned tirelessly to get victims of crime the justice they deserve, including many victims and families who have already failed in the most unimaginable way by a justice system not fit for purpose.

“Victims and families will feel that these hard-fought commitments have amounted to nothing. It is a terrible blow to all of us who continue to campaign for a better, fairer justice system. I urge the next Government to deliver these overdue commitments as quickly as possible.”

CRIME Figures
Police-recorded knife crime offences in England & Wales (PA Graphics)

It comes as the national lead for policing knife crime said underage teenagers buying knives online remains “a really concerning picture” for police, with illegal dealers selling weapons via social media.

Commander Stephen Clayman said earlier this month that forces in England and Wales are keen to cut off the supply of weapons as part of efforts to stop injuries and deaths.

Knives are being sold illegally to under-18s via social media channels including TikTok, Snapchat and those run by Meta, he said.