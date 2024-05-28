Restrictions on woodburning stoves in new builds to be reviewed – minister

Restrictions on the installation of woodburning stoves in new build homes or conversions will be reviewed by the Scottish Government, a minister has announced.

The Conservatives, who had previously spoken out against the restrictions, labelled the review a “screeching U-turn”.

Regulations, known as the New Build Heat Standard, came into effect at the start of April, meaning new homes and buildings are not allowed to use direct-emission, heating systems including gas or oil boilers.

When the issue was raised at Holyrood on Tuesday, the minister for climate action, Gillian Martin, said: “I’ve been listening to the concerns raised by communities and we’ll be reviewing the regulations on woodburning stoves and biomass boilers with an intention to adapt them to address the issues of inflexibility they have raised.

“The outcome of this review will ensure resilience to interruptions of electricity and heating supply and respect for rural communities, culture and traditions and sustainable systems.”

She said climate-friendly heating systems should be promoted “appropriately” and the review would report back after the summer recess.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes posted about the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She said: “Pleased to hear @GillianMSP tell Parliament she’s listened to rural communities and intends to adapt the regulations which restrict woodburning stoves in new builds. This is hugely welcome, and reflects this Gov’s understanding of rural Scotland.”

Former Scottish Green Party minister Patrick Harvie minister had previously defended the regulations, saying it is cheaper and easier to install clean heating systems from the outset.

He left government when the powersharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens was brought to an end in April.

Scottish Conservative shadow rural affairs spokeswoman Rachael Hamilton said it was a “screeching U-turn”.

She said: “The SNP bowed to their former Green coalition partners by imposing this ban on woodburning stoves in new build homes, which summed up their contempt for our rural communities.

“Woodburning stoves are often the only source of heat in emergency situations or when extreme weather strikes and this ban totally ignored the realities of rural life.

“SNP ministers now need to go further and reverse this ban altogether as a matter of urgency to give full reassurance to those across rural Scotland.”