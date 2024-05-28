Opinion poll round-up on day six of the campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Opinion poll round-up on day six of the campaign

By Press Association
Labour’s average poll lead over the Conservatives continues to average around 20 points (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two opinion polls were published over the bank holiday weekend, both of which put Labour comfortably ahead of the Conservatives.

A survey by Deltapoll of 1,517 British adults online, carried out from May 23-25, put Labour on 45%, the Conservatives on 23%, Reform on 10%, the Liberal Democrats on 9% and the Greens on 6%, with the SNP on 3%, Plaid Cymru on 1% and other parties on 2%.

The latest poll by Opinium, carried out on May 23 and 24 among 2,050 UK adults online, put Labour on 41%, the Conservatives 27%, Reform 10%, the Lib Dems 10% and the Greens 7%, with the SNP on 2%, Plaid Cymru on 1% and other parties on 1%.

(PA Graphics)

A simple average of all polls carried out in the seven days to May 28 puts Labour on 45%, 21 percentage points ahead of the Tories on 24%, followed by Reform on 11%, the Lib Dems on 9% and the Greens on 5%.

This is broadly unchanged on the averages for the previous seven days to May 21, where Labour was on 45%, the Conservatives on 24%, Reform on 11%, the Lib Dems on 10% and the Greens on 6%.

The averages are based on polls published by Deltapoll, Ipsos, More in Common, Opinium, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, WeThink and YouGov.