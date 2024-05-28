Opinion poll round-up on day six of the campaign

Two opinion polls were published over the bank holiday weekend, both of which put Labour comfortably ahead of the Conservatives.

A survey by Deltapoll of 1,517 British adults online, carried out from May 23-25, put Labour on 45%, the Conservatives on 23%, Reform on 10%, the Liberal Democrats on 9% and the Greens on 6%, with the SNP on 3%, Plaid Cymru on 1% and other parties on 2%.

The latest poll by Opinium, carried out on May 23 and 24 among 2,050 UK adults online, put Labour on 41%, the Conservatives 27%, Reform 10%, the Lib Dems 10% and the Greens 7%, with the SNP on 2%, Plaid Cymru on 1% and other parties on 1%.

(PA Graphics)

A simple average of all polls carried out in the seven days to May 28 puts Labour on 45%, 21 percentage points ahead of the Tories on 24%, followed by Reform on 11%, the Lib Dems on 9% and the Greens on 5%.

This is broadly unchanged on the averages for the previous seven days to May 21, where Labour was on 45%, the Conservatives on 24%, Reform on 11%, the Lib Dems on 10% and the Greens on 6%.

The averages are based on polls published by Deltapoll, Ipsos, More in Common, Opinium, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, WeThink and YouGov.