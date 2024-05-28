Sunak insists he has not given up on young voters amid pensioner tax breaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak insists he has not given up on young voters amid pensioner tax breaks

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rishi Sunak has insisted he has not given up on winning young people’s votes after he was quizzed about the contrast between his election offer for pensioners and youngsters.

The Prime Minister wants to introduce a new form of national service for 18-year-olds, which would see them join the armed forces or take part in public service volunteering over the course of a year.

State pensioners are meanwhile being offered a tax break, with an increase in their income tax personal allowance which would give them a cut worth around £95 in 2025-26, rising to £275 in 2029-30.

Rishi Sunak during a visit to a pottery factory in Stoke On Trent
The move is seen as a bid to shore up Tory support from older voters who did not benefit from cuts to national insurance at the budget and autumn statement.

Reporters speaking to Mr Sunak on the election trail in Staffordshire pointed to the Renters Reform Bill being scrapped, and a duty to complete national service as measures likely to put younger voters off supporting him.

But he defended his plans and insisted they would be “transformative” for young people.

He told reporters: “I think providing young people – regardless of their background, where they’re from, where they live – with the opportunities that national service will provide, the skills that it will give them later in life, will be hugely positive for them.

“And at the same time, foster a culture of service in our country that will make our societies more cohesive, and strengthen our security and resilience as a country.”

The Tory leader said he would choose the military rather than the volunteering option.

He told The Daily T podcast: “I would do the military one. And it’s actually one of my regrets that I didn’t do more of it when I was younger, and it’s one of the great privileges in this job to spend more time with our armed forces. That’s what I would do now.”

On his campaign trip, he also claimed his daughters were keener on his pledge to bring in national service for young people than they were about his previous school maths plans.

“I think my daughters are definitely more excited than they were when I announced maths to 18,” the Prime Minister said during his visit to Churchill China, a ceramics company in Stoke-on-Trent.

“Look, I’m a dad, right. And so I do this first and foremost as a dad, knowing full well that if I’m successful, my daughters will do it.

POLITICS Election Polls
(PA Graphics)

“And I’m really excited for them to do it. And lots of people do volunteering without this but I think doing it in this way – something that the whole country, a whole generation, does together – will be transformative.”

The new pensions policy would cost £2.4 billion a year by 2029/30 and would be funded by clamping down on tax dodgers – the same pot of money which would help pay for Mr Sunak’s plan for mandatory national service for 18-year-olds.

The national service scheme is costed at a similar amount, £2.5 billion.