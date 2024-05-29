General Election bid is an itch I need to scratch even at 61, says Iain Dale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
General Election bid is an itch I need to scratch even at 61, says Iain Dale

By Press Association
General Election bid is an itch I need to scratch even at 61, says Iain Dale (Jane Barlow/PA)
Broadcaster Iain Dale said he has given up “the best job I’ve ever had” at LBC radio station in a bid to run in the General Election because “it is an itch I need to scratch”.

Dale said an emotional farewell during his show on Tuesday after 14 years with the station, because broadcast rules mean candidates in the General Election are not allowed to present radio shows.

He later discussed the announcement on his For The Many podcast with Jacqui Smith, saying it would be a “massive blow” if he was selected but did not win, but he picked himself back up after being unsuccessful in 2005.

“I’m essentially giving up the best job I’ve ever had, I’m giving up quite a good income on the chance that I might possibly be selected. A lot of people think I’ve gone stark raving mad,” he said.

“The reason I’m doing it is because it is an itch I need to scratch, even at the ripe old age of 61.

“I just thought, whatever the result of this election, and we all know what the polls say, I think I could play a bit of a role in not just helping the Conservative Party through some fairly traumatic and difficult times, but actually rebuilding it.

“Sensible people, which I like to think I am one, need to come to the aid of the party in times of difficulty.”

Smith asked him how he will respond when opponents say they heard him on the podcast a few months ago suggest he was not sure he was going to vote for the Conservative Party.

Iain Dale
Iain Dale said he hoped listeners would ‘respect’ his decision (LBC/PA)

“I’m fundamentally a conservative and always have been, I fundamentally believe in Conservative values, however you define them nowadays,” he said.

“In the end, the only way to change the law is to vote for it, and you can only do that as an MP.”

During his last LBC broadcast, Dale said there are “no guarantees” he will be selected as a candidate “let alone elected”, but “I know that I would forever kick myself if I didn’t at least have a go” ahead of the July 4 election.

“You know how much politics means to me,” the 61-year-old said on air.

“If you’ve listened for any length of time, you know I’ve always had two ambitions in life. One was to be a radio presenter and the other was to be an MP.

“Last time I tried, the electorate fought back in quite a major way it has to be said. But now I am putting my hat in the ring again to be a candidate at the General Election.

“Whatever the result, I feel I can play a role in restoring trust and honesty in politics.”

During his time at LBC, Dale presented four general election night shows, two US presidential election shows and the Scottish and Brexit referendum night shows, as well as the station’s evening programme.

LBC said it will announce its evening programming plans for the election period in due course.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s senior managing editor, said: “Iain Dale is a world-class broadcaster, and has been hugely important in helping to make LBC the political powerhouse it is today.

“I’m sure this isn’t the last we’ve heard of Iain on LBC. We understand his decision and thank him for his massive contribution to the station.”