Swinney urged to reject proposals for new gas-burning power plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Swinney urged to reject proposals for new gas-burning power plant

By Press Association
Climate campaigners have warned ministers to reject plans to extend a power plant in Aberdeenshire. (John Giles/PA)
Climate campaigners have warned ministers to reject plans to extend a power plant in Aberdeenshire. (John Giles/PA)

Climate campaigners have urged First Minister John Swinney to reject “disastrous” proposals for a gas-burning power station in the north east.

A coalition of 44 environmental groups, including Oxfam, Fuel Poverty Action and Friends of the Earth (FoE) Scotland, has condemned the joint plan by Scottish energy firm SSE and Norwegian oil giant Equinor for a new station to be built next to the existing power plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

In a letter to ministers, the group warns the existing plant has been the country’s “single biggest polluter” in the last five years and it claimed any expansion would see Scots locked into paying energy bills set by international gas markets.

Ministers are set to decide whether to approve the planning application, which proposes an expansion of the existing site with a new 910 megawatt gas-burning power station and carbon capture plant, which SSE and Equinor have said will slash emissions.

Naomi Tilley, campaign lead at climate group Oceana, described the proposals as “downright stupidity”.

If approved the plans could run into the 2050s, despite the Scottish Government’s 2045 net zero target.

Ministers face even more pressure to reject the proposal after the Government scrapped the 2030 interim climate target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75%, with campaigners warning the 2045 target will be jeopardised if the project is given the green light.

FoE Scotland campaigner Alex Lee said: “Organisations from across Scottish society are calling on ministers to reject this disastrous development which will only further enrich greedy energy companies at a huge cost to Scottish households and the climate.

“New fossil fuel burning will critically undermine the energy transition and make it even harder for the Scottish Government to meet its climate commitments.”

Peterhead power plant
The proposed plant would be built next to the existing power station in Peterhead (Alamy/PA

Lucia Harrington, of Fuel Poverty Action, said the move will see Scots “relying on expensive gas for decades”.

A Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is fully committed to a just transition to a climate resilient and net zero Scotland by 2045. However, it would not be appropriate to comment on a live planning application.

“A decision will be taken by ministers in due course, following consideration of the application information, consultation responses and representations made by members of the public.”

A spokesperson for SSE Thermal said: “Credible organisations such as the Climate Change Committee are clear that carbon capture technology will be essential to decarbonising the power system on the way to net zero. As Scotland’s only large-scale flexible power station, decarbonising Peterhead is of significant importance which is why we continue to progress plans for the new Peterhead carbon capture power station, which would provide vital low-carbon flexible back-up to renewables.

“The new plant will ultimately replace the existing station and in doing so will deliver huge emissions reductions. We are also exploring how to neutralise residual emissions through negative emissions technologies, recognising the importance of this to reaching net zero.

“Once operational, Peterhead carbon capture power station will help to keep the lights on, facilitate the transition to net zero and create good jobs in the region.”