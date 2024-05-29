‘Little to show’ for millions of pounds spent on Rwanda asylum plan – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Little to show’ for millions of pounds spent on Rwanda asylum plan – report

By Press Association
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Home Office “does not have a credible plan” for sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, a group of MPs has warned.

The Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) found the government department had “little to show” for the millions of pounds spent so far on the policy and its asylum accommodation plans.

In a report published on Wednesday, the committee said the Home Office had “continually failed to be transparent with Parliament about how many people will be relocated, and the potential costs of the programme” as it made a string of recommendations.

It comes as a High Court judge ordered the Government to confirm the earliest date it intends to start deportations amid legal challenges over the policy, after the Prime Minister admitted flights would not take off before the General Election.

The Home Office is “spending significant amounts of money on its asylum and immigration policies” but “despite committing significant sums of money to the Rwanda partnership and its large accommodation sites there is little to show for the money spent so far”, the PAC report said.

While the committee welcomed the department’s efforts in moving asylum seekers out of hotels, it found the “assessment of the requirements for setting up alternative accommodation in large sites fell woefully short of reality and risked wasting taxpayers’ money” and the new sites “will not house anywhere near as many people as initially expected, exacerbating existing accommodation issues”.

“We are concerned that the Home Office does not have a credible plan for implementing the Rwanda partnership,” the report concluded, adding: “In its haste to establish large accommodation sites, the Home Office made unacceptable and avoidable mistakes, and failed to protect value for money.”

The Home Office and the Conservative Party have been contacted for comment.