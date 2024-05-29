Motion of no confidence in First Minister Vaughan Gething tabled by Welsh Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motion of no confidence in First Minister Vaughan Gething tabled by Welsh Tories

By Press Association
First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething (Ben Birchall/PA)
First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething (Ben Birchall/PA)

First Minister Vaughan Gething will face a motion of no confidence tabled by the Welsh Conservatives on June 5, the Tory party said.

The party tabled the motion following the collapse of the co-operation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru, and a series of rows involving Mr Gething.

Concerns have been raised after Mr Gething accepted a donation from a man convicted of environmental offences during his run to be Welsh Labour leader.

Farmer protests
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Gething has also refused to show any evidence to explain why he sacked Senedd member Hannah Blythyn from his government, after he accused the her of leaking messages to the media.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said: “Next week Senedd members will have the chance to have their say on Vaughan Gething’s judgment, his transparency, and his truthfulness.

“The litany of unanswered questions has paralysed the Welsh Government to the point that Gething has been completely unable to take action to address record NHS waiting lists, sliding educational attainment and high economic inactivity.

“It’s time to put an end to the obfuscation, the drift and the infighting and vote no confidence in Vaughan Gething.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gave his backing to Mr Gething ahead of the confidence motion.

He told reporters on the General Election campaign trail in Worcester: “He is doing a good job, he was elected in and I’m looking forward to being with him in this campaign where we will campaign together for, what I hope will be, the next Labour government.”