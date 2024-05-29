Motion of no confidence in First Minister Vaughan Gething tabled by Welsh Tories

First Minister Vaughan Gething will face a motion of no confidence tabled by the Welsh Conservatives on June 5, the Tory party said.

The party tabled the motion following the collapse of the co-operation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru, and a series of rows involving Mr Gething.

Concerns have been raised after Mr Gething accepted a donation from a man convicted of environmental offences during his run to be Welsh Labour leader.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Gething has also refused to show any evidence to explain why he sacked Senedd member Hannah Blythyn from his government, after he accused the her of leaking messages to the media.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said: “Next week Senedd members will have the chance to have their say on Vaughan Gething’s judgment, his transparency, and his truthfulness.

“The litany of unanswered questions has paralysed the Welsh Government to the point that Gething has been completely unable to take action to address record NHS waiting lists, sliding educational attainment and high economic inactivity.

“It’s time to put an end to the obfuscation, the drift and the infighting and vote no confidence in Vaughan Gething.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gave his backing to Mr Gething ahead of the confidence motion.

He told reporters on the General Election campaign trail in Worcester: “He is doing a good job, he was elected in and I’m looking forward to being with him in this campaign where we will campaign together for, what I hope will be, the next Labour government.”