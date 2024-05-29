Opinion poll round-up on day seven of the election campaign

Four nationwide opinion polls have been published in the last 24 hours, along with a separate poll of voting intention in Scotland.

The oldest poll to be published was carried out on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 May by JL Partners among 2,013 British adults online, and puts Labour on 40%, the Conservatives on 28%, Reform on 12% and the Liberal Democrats on 10%, with the Greens on 5%, the SNP on 3%, Plaid Cymru on 1% and other parties on 1%.

A poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, carried out from Saturday May 25 to Monday May 27 and involving 12,000 British adults online, puts Labour on 46%, the Conservatives on 23%, Reform on 13% and the Lib Dems on 9%, with the Greens on 5%, the SNP on 3% and others on 3%.

(PA Graphics)

Survation published a poll of 2,040 UK adults online, carried out from Friday May 24 to Monday May 27, which has Labour on 47%, the Conservatives on 24%, the Lib Dems on 11% and Reform on 8%, with the SNP and Greens both on 3%, Plaid Cymru on 1% and other parties on 4%.

The most recent poll to be carried out, on Monday 27 and Tuesday May 28 by YouGov among 2,128 British adults online, puts Labour on 47%, the Tories on 20%, Reform on 12% and the Lib Dems on 9%, with the Greens on 7%, the SNP on 3%, Plaid Cymru on 1% and other parties on 2%.

A simple average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to May 29 puts Labour on 45%, 21 percentage points ahead of the Conservatives on 24%, followed by Reform on 12%, the Lib Dems on 10% and the Greens on 6%.

This is broadly unchanged on the averages for the previous seven days to May 22, which showed Labour and the Conservatives again on 45% and 24% respectively, Reform on 11%, the Lib Dems on 10% and the Greens on 6%.

The averages are based on polls published by Deltapoll, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Opinium, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, WeThink and YouGov.

A separate poll by Survation of Westminster voting intention in Scotland, carried out from Thursday May 23 to Monday May 27 among 1,026 adults online, puts Labour on 36%, up from 33% in Survation’s previous Scotland poll in February; the SNP on 32% (down from 38%); the Conservatives on 17% (up from 15%); the Lib Dems on 9% (up from 8%); and other parties on 6% (down from 7%).