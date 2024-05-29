Opinion poll round-up on day seven of the election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion poll round-up on day seven of the election campaign

By Press Association
Labour continues to enjoy a comfortable lead over the Conservatives in opinion polls ahead of the July 4 General Election (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Four nationwide opinion polls have been published in the last 24 hours, along with a separate poll of voting intention in Scotland.

The oldest poll to be published was carried out on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 May by JL Partners among 2,013 British adults online, and puts Labour on 40%, the Conservatives on 28%, Reform on 12% and the Liberal Democrats on 10%, with the Greens on 5%, the SNP on 3%, Plaid Cymru on 1% and other parties on 1%.

A poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, carried out from Saturday May 25 to Monday May 27 and involving 12,000 British adults online, puts Labour on 46%, the Conservatives on 23%, Reform on 13% and the Lib Dems on 9%, with the Greens on 5%, the SNP on 3% and others on 3%.

(PA Graphics)

Survation published a poll of 2,040 UK adults online, carried out from Friday May 24 to Monday May 27, which has Labour on 47%, the Conservatives on 24%, the Lib Dems on 11% and Reform on 8%, with the SNP and Greens both on 3%, Plaid Cymru on 1% and other parties on 4%.

The most recent poll to be carried out, on Monday 27 and Tuesday May 28 by YouGov among 2,128 British adults online, puts Labour on 47%, the Tories on 20%, Reform on 12% and the Lib Dems on 9%, with the Greens on 7%, the SNP on 3%, Plaid Cymru on 1% and other parties on 2%.

A simple average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to May 29 puts Labour on 45%, 21 percentage points ahead of the Conservatives on 24%, followed by Reform on 12%, the Lib Dems on 10% and the Greens on 6%.

This is broadly unchanged on the averages for the previous seven days to May 22, which showed Labour and the Conservatives again on 45% and 24% respectively, Reform on 11%, the Lib Dems on 10% and the Greens on 6%.

The averages are based on polls published by Deltapoll, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Opinium, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, WeThink and YouGov.

A separate poll by Survation of Westminster voting intention in Scotland, carried out from Thursday May 23 to Monday May 27 among 1,026 adults online, puts Labour on 36%, up from 33% in Survation’s previous Scotland poll in February; the SNP on 32% (down from 38%); the Conservatives on 17% (up from 15%); the Lib Dems on 9% (up from 8%); and other parties on 6% (down from 7%).