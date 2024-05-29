Labour to gain Welsh seats in General Election, polling suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour to gain Welsh seats in General Election, polling suggests

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour is expected to gain seats in Wales in the General Election, according to polling, with the party predicted to take 45% of the vote share.

Despite Labour’s popularity in Wales, polling by More in Common also indicates a third of people agree that First Minister Vaughan Gething should resign over the donations scandal.

It comes as the Welsh Conservatives tabled a motion of no confidence in Mr Gething, which will take place on June 5.

Sir Keir Starmer and Vaughan Gething
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething (Peter Byrne/PA)

In 2019, the Conservatives took six seats from Labour, turning Wrexham, Bridgend, Delyn, the Vale of Clwyd, Clwyd South and Ynys Mon blue.

The number of seats in Wales has been reduced from 40 to 32 as part of an effort to more accurately reflect the number of voters in the country, and 26 of these are expected to be held by Labour MPs after the election on July 4.

The survey, which interviewed 805 Welsh residents, also suggests some Tory votes will be lost to Reform UK and Labour, with the Conservatives predicted to end with three parliamentary seats.

The Conservatives are estimated to take 21% of the vote share – down from 36% in 2019 – followed by Plaid Cymru with 13%, Reform UK (12%), Liberal Democrats (4%) and the Green Party (3%).

Labour is seen as most trustworthy by Welsh people, according to the poll, with the party coming out on top when asked about housing, immigration, education, climate change, social care and the cost of living.

But when it comes to the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza, the Conservatives marginally take top spot as the most trustworthy.

While polling is positive for Labour in Wales, it does raise questions for Mr Gething, with 30% of respondents saying they think electing him as First Minister was the wrong decision.

Concerns have been raised after he accepted a significant donation from a man convicted of environmental offences during his run to be Welsh Labour leader.

He has also refused to show any evidence to explain why he sacked Senedd member Hannah Blythyn from his government as the minister for social partnership, after he accused her of leaking messages to the media.

Asked to pick words to describe Wales’s Labour leader, the most popular option was “don’t know” (33%), followed by “shifty” (19%), “out of touch” (15%) and “incompetent” (13%).

On the other hand, 12% used the words “intelligent” and “professional”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has continued to back Mr Gething, saying he is “doing a good job”, but the poll suggests the public think otherwise, with 17% agreeing he is doing a good job and 34% saying he is doing badly.

The poll shows 20% of people think Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is doing a good job, and 59% believe he is doing a bad job.

In the eyes of 29% of respondents Sir Keir is doing a good job, and 38% say he is doing a bad job. Just over a tenth said Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is doing a good job, and 25% say he is not.

Half of respondents say they are unclear what Sir Keir stands for, compared with 58% for Mr Sunak.

Sir Keir (54%) and Mr Gething (67%) are seen as “more of the same”, as opposed to a change, as the election approaches.