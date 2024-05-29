Forbes welcomes figures showing return to growth for Scotland’s economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Forbes welcomes figures showing return to growth for Scotland’s economy

By Press Association
GDP in Scotland rose 0.7% in the first quarter of 2024 (Alamy/PA)
GDP in Scotland rose 0.7% in the first quarter of 2024 (Alamy/PA)

Scotland’s economy grew by 0.7% in the first three months of this year after contracting at the end of 2023.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, who is also Economy Secretary in the Scottish Government, welcomed the return to growth “despite the challenging global economic conditions we continue to face”.

Her comments came after the latest figures from the Scottish Government showed Scotland had slightly outperformed the UK in terms of economic growth in the period January to March.

GDP in Scotland grew by 0.7% over the period, after falling 0.5% between October and December 2023.

Across the UK, GDP grew 0.6% in the first quarter of 2024, after declining 0.3% in the final three months of last year.

(PA Graphics)

The Scottish figures show while output in the construction sector fell 0.9% in the latest quarter, there was growth of 0.5% in the services sector – which makes up the majority of the country’s economy. In addition, the production sector grew by 2.1%.

Overall, the economy is estimated to have grown 0.2% over the course of the last year.

Ms Forbes said it is “encouraging to see growth across the majority of services, particularly the retail sector, as well as the wholesale and motor trades, and health and social work sectors”.

She said experts at the Scottish Fiscal Commission and the Fraser of Allander Institute have projected overall growth of 0.6% and 0.7% respectively for Scotland in 2024 – with this then forecast to rise to 1.1% next year.

The Deputy First Minister added: “The Scottish Government is investing over £5 billion through its 2024-25 budget to drive an economy that is fair, green and growing.”