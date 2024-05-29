‘Day of joy’ as Levenmouth railway line reopened after 50 years – John Swinney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Day of joy’ as Levenmouth railway line reopened after 50 years – John Swinney

By Press Association
The First Minister said it was a day of ‘joy’ (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
The First Minister said it was a “day of joy” as he officially opened the Levenmouth railway line, reconnecting the Fife community to the main network after more than 50 years.

John Swinney accompanied other ministers, campaigners and locals on the inaugural train ride along the track to Leven and Cameron Bridge stations after setting off from Edinburgh Waverley.

Completed at a cost of £116 million, the project restores train services which were lost in the Beeching cuts of the 1960s.

It involved 19km of new track, the construction of two new stations and 1km of active travel bridges and routes.

The train was greeted by bagpipes after it crossed the Forth and arrived at Leven. The First Minister then addressed a gathered crowd and unveiled a plaque at the station.

A reception with music in a marquee tent was then held at Cameron Bridge station.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the train, the First Minister said: “This is a day of joy and significant transformation for the people of Levenmouth.

“For more than 50 years they’ve been cut off from the rail network.

“As a consequence of a tenacious local campaign and the investment of an SNP government it’s going to be connected again.

“I’m absolutely delighted at the economic and social opportunities that are going to be opened for the people of Levenmouth as a consequence.”

Dr Allen Armstrong, chairman of the Levenmouth Rail Campaign, said: “The opening of the Levenmouth line offers more communities the chance to travel by train and I’m pleased to be able to welcome our new passengers on to the network.

“Levenmouth is back on the map and regeneration prospects aided by other project in the pipeline are brighter now.”

The first passenger services will run on the new line on June 2.

Liam Sumpter, managing director of Network Rail Scotland, said: “The opening of the Levenmouth line offers more communities the chance to travel by train and I’m pleased to be able to welcome our new passengers on to the network.

“The on-time completion of the project is due to the hard work and dedication of our colleagues and contractors and I would like to thank everyone for their efforts over the past two years.”