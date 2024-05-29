Voters back tougher fox hunting laws, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Voters back tougher fox hunting laws, poll suggests

By Press Association
Voters support stronger rules on hunting with dogs, poll suggests (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Voters support stronger rules on hunting with dogs, poll suggests (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A majority of people support strengthening laws preventing fox hunting – and would be more likely to back a candidate who wanted a stronger ban, polling suggests.

Analysis carried out for the League Against Cruel Sports suggests support for toughening up the laws against hunting foxes and other wild mammals is high in key battleground constituencies, and more than half of voters in those areas would favour a candidate proposing stronger rules.

The campaign group is calling for moves to strengthen the Hunting Act 2004 in England and Wales, which it says contains too many loopholes and exemptions, and ban trail hunting.

In trail hunting, dogs and riders follow an animal-based scent laid through the countryside without chasing or killing an animal – but it has been described as a “smokescreen” for traditional hunting.

In Scotland, hunting with dogs was banned except in limited circumstances in 2002, and new laws to limit it were passed in 2023, including banning trail hunting.

The polling of more than 5,300 people by Find Out Now, with further analysis by Electoral Calculus, suggests that more than three quarters of people (76%) wanted to see the law changed in England and Wales to prevent animals being chased with dogs and killed.

More than half (58%) said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate in their constituency who wanted to see the hunting ban strengthened.

Among rural voters, 70% wanted the law changed to prevent hunting with dogs, and 52% were more likely to back a candidate who wanted to strengthen the ban.

Some 85% of those planning to vote Labour in the General Election, 67% of Conservatives and 78% of Liberal Democrat voters backed stronger laws.

Analysis also shows across so-called blue wall seats – where the Conservatives are vulnerable to losing MPs – support for a stronger ban is estimated at 73%, and 52% are more likely to vote for a candidate who backed strengthening the law.

In the top 50 Labour target seats, support for changing the law is 75%, and the same level of support is seen in the top 50 Conservative target seats.

More than half of voters in both main parties’ top 50 target seats – 52% for Tory target constituencies and 56% in Labour ones – would be more likely to vote for a candidate who wants to strengthen the ban, the analysis suggests.

Emma Judd, head of campaigns at the League, said: “Hunting has been a key area of debate in every general election since the ban was introduced, and in 2019 all political parties finally acknowledged its importance to voters.

“These figures show that in areas where seats can be won or lost on single issues a commitment to strengthening hunting laws – or otherwise – can and will make a difference.

“The League has been saying for years now that it’s time for change – this polling confirms that voters of all colours agree with us.”