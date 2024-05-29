Fact check: Ministers have plans to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: Ministers have plans to spend 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030

By Press Association
Mr Shapps is the Defence Secretary (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said “we’ve put 2.5% of GDP into defence.”

Evaluation

The Government has not yet allocated that amount but has announced a plan which it says would take defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) if re-elected.

The facts

On April 23 2024, the Government announced a policy which would increase spending on defence as a proportion of GDP.

The plan was “moving from an aspiration to spend 2.5% by an unspecified date to a costed commitment to do so in 2030,” according to an official press release.

The commitment is to raise spending as a proportion of GDP to 2.32% in the 2024/25 financial year, then up to 2.50% in the financial year ending March 2031.

That would mean that UK defence spending reaches around £87.1 billion in the year ending March 2031, some £23 billion higher than in the year ending March 2025.

The figures assume that the UK’s GDP – the main measure of economic growth calculated by the Office for National Statistics – rises from £2.786 trillion in the year ending March 2025 to £3.483 trillion in the year ending March 2031.

The Government said it based those presumptions on estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), a non-departmental public body funded by the UK Treasury, that was set up to provide independent economic forecasts and independent analysis of the public finances

However, the most recent OBR forecasts only go up to the year ending March 2029.

The OBR forecasts that nominal GDP – a measure it uses which does not adjust for inflation – would grow by 7.0% in the 2023/24 financial year, followed by growth of 2.0%, 3.2%, 3.8%, 3.7% and 3.7%.

To achieve the final two years of GDP growth in the figures the Government provided, it assumes another two increases of 4.2% in the years ending March 2030 and March 2031.

Links

Mr Shapps’s post on X (archived post and video)

Gov.uk – PM announces ‘turning point’ in European security as UK set to increase defence spending to 2.5% by 2030 (archived)

Gov.uk – Our committment (sic) to 2.5% of GDP in 2030 (archived)

Gov.uk – Defending Britain (archived)

What is GDP (archived)

OBR – Economic and fiscal outlook – March 2024 (archived)

Election Check 24