Rishi Sunak gets behind the wheel of an armoured car in visit to South West

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak gets behind the wheel of an armoured car in visit to South West

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak examines Jackal armoured vehicles during his visit to defence vehicle manufacturer Supacat in Exeter (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak examines Jackal armoured vehicles during his visit to defence vehicle manufacturer Supacat in Exeter (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak sat behind the wheel of an armoured vehicle, met the custodians of a community pub and took lessons from an apprentice on the campaign trail on Thursday.

In his final visit of a whistlestop tour across Cornwall and Devon, the Prime Minister found himself clambering into the seat of a Jackal 3, the latest in a range of armoured vehicles being manufactured at Devon-based company Supacat.

Joining Mr Sunak in the vehicle was Simon Jupp, Tory MP for East Devon.

Just feet away in a lineup of other armoured vehicles made by Supacat was a model recently featured in Clarkson’s Farm, the hit Amazon Prime television programme featuring Jeremy Clarkson.

General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride talking to community members during his visit to The Drewe Arms Community Pub, Exeter, Devon, while on the General Election campaign trail (Aaron Chown/PA)

In Drewsteignton in central Devon, Rishi Sunak met with a group of people who had taken over community ownership of a village pub.

He sat at a long table with the pub’s committee and drank a pint of lemonade from a traditional beer mug.

He was joined by Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary and Conservative MP for Central Devon.

General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak celebrates after being shown how to splice a wire by field service engineer apprentice, Kiri James (right) during his visit to Wildanet Technical Training Academy in Liskeard, Cornwall, while on the General Election campaign trail (Aaron Chown/PA)

In the corner of the small pub room otherwise filled with Prime Minister, his team, and the pack of travelling photographers and journalists, two French tourists watched the scene with bemusement.

Mr Sunak was earlier told he had perfectly spliced a fibre optic broadband cable during a visit to the South West.

He met apprentices at Wildanet in Liskeard, a company upgrading broadband connections in Cornwall and Devon, where he was given a chance to try out their technical skills.

After unsheathing a cable from a blue casing and wiping it with alcohol gel, he used a small device to join it with another.

Kiri James, 30, a field service engineer apprentice who led a demonstration for the Prime Minister, ran the cable through a testing machine and said he had carried out a perfect splice.

Mr Sunak pumped his arms in the air to celebrate, as Ms James told him “Yep, that was a perfect splice. If you are looking for a job in telecoms…”

The Prime Minister had earlier visited Long Rock train depot in Penzance where he also met apprentices while promoting plans to boost apprenticeships while axing “rip off” degrees.