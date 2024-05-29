Green Party to set out solutions to cost-of-living crisis, housing, and the NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Green Party to set out solutions to cost-of-living crisis, housing, and the NHS

By Press Association
A person wearing a Green Party rosette (PA)
A person wearing a Green Party rosette (PA)

The Green Party is expected to set out “practical solutions” to the cost-of-living crisis, housing, and the NHS, in addition to plans to clean up the UK’s toxic rivers and seas.

Launching its General Election campaign from Bristol later, the party will commit to “offering real hope and real change”.

Following success at the local elections, where the number of Green councillors was boosted to 812, the party said it hopes to elect four Members of Parliament on July 4.

Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay
Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay (Ben Birchall/PA)

Co-leader Adrian Ramsay said: “After so much damage by the outgoing Conservative government, we need more than a few tweaks from a new Labour government.

“Green MPs will push the next government for bold action to achieve the real changes that are needed to confront the big challenges our country faces.”

Mr Ramsay, who is standing in the new Waveney Valley constituency, added: “Over the past five years, we have increased the number of councillors five-fold.

“Greens have dramatically increased our number of councillors elected, from here in Bristol, to councils across Waveney Valley and from Newcastle to Hastings.

“Over the next few weeks, we will build on that success and on July 4 ask voters to elect at least four Green MPs in our target seats and support our candidates standing across England and Wales.

“We are offering real hope and real change.”

Opinion polls published on May 22 show the Greens polling at 6%.

Carla Denyer, fellow co-leader and parliamentary candidate for Bristol Central, said the party has the “practical solutions to the cost-of- living crisis, building new affordable homes, protecting our NHS from creeping privatisation and cleaning up our toxic rivers and seas”.

She added: “Across the country, people now have the chance to vote for real hope and real change.

“Our politics is broken, our public services are on their knees and people are worse off now than when the Conservatives came to power 14 years ago.

“The case for change is obvious, but it has to be real change that offers real hope. Half measures and broken pledges will not do. The Conservatives are clearly on their way out of government, but Labour is failing to offer the real change needed.”

Caroline Lucas, who was the Green Party’s only MP and was first elected in 2010, is not standing for re-election.

Former co-leader of the Green Party Sian Berry will stand in Ms Lucas’s Brighton Pavillion constituency, after she won 71% of first preference votes.