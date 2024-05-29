More than 90% of UK public have encountered misinformation online, study says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

More than 90% of UK public have encountered misinformation online, study says

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

The vast majority of the UK general public have reported witnessing misinformation on social media, according to a new study.

Research from the Alan Turing Institute found that 94% of those surveyed said they had seen misinformation online.

The study follows a warning from the institute’s Centre for Emerging Technology and Security (Cetas) that AI-generated misinformation could be used to create broad distrust and confusion among voters ahead of the General Election, and called for regulators to do more.

The latest research found many people were unaware of how to respond to misinformation, including how best to analyse and verify content they see, and warned that more needed to be done to educate the public on the tools available to them.

The majority of those asked (72%) said they were comfortable with social media platforms using their own methods to stop the spread of misinformation, but very few knew of ways they could personally counter such content.

The study said only 3% said they had taken a media literacy course, and only 7% said they had used self-help resources.

Dr Florence Enock, senior research associate in online safety at the Alan Turing Institute, said: “With the huge increase in technologies that can quickly and convincingly create and spread false content online, it is critical that the public are equipped with the right tools to protect themselves.

“However, our research highlights that most people do not use available resources even though they are shown to be effective.

“It is crucial that more is done to encourage people to use misinformation interventions, such as media literacy courses, and that online platforms provide their users with effective and accessible ways to report misinformation when they see it.”

Some social media sites have begun to label AI-generated content in an effort to help users identify potential deepfakes.

Dr Jonathan Bright, head of online safety at the Alan Turing Institute, said: “Concern about misinformation is undoubtedly extremely high.

“The lack of trust in mainstream news organisations demonstrates a wider scepticism of information more generally.

“It’s really important that people feel they can have confidence in information they receive from reliable sources, particularly during a crucial election year for the UK and the US. It’s clear there’s a lot of work to be done to instil confidence in people.”