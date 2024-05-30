Labour and Tories rule out VAT hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Labour and Tories rule out VAT hike

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Conservative and Labour finance policy chiefs have ruled out VAT hikes if either party wins the General Election on Thursday July 4.

Conservative Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned rises to taxes on products and services could “hammer families’ finances”, as his party unveils its first election poster.

But Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has denied her party has plans to raise tax, national insurance or VAT.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Hunt said: “I can commit today that, not only will a future Conservative government not increase any rate of income tax or national insurance, but we won’t increase the main rate of VAT for the duration of the next Parliament.”

UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

He urged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to make a similar commitment “on camera”.

Mr Hunt also wrote: “A VAT increase will hammer families’ finances and push inflation back up, just when we have got it down to normal.”

UK inflation slowed to 2.3% in April, the lowest level since July 2021 and near the Government’s 2% target, according to the latest figures.

The Conservative Party’s new poster bears a giant red piggy bank bearing the words: “If you think Labour will win, start saving…”

It claims Labour’s fiscal plans would cost working families £2,094.

But Ms Reeves said Mr Hunt’s words were “absolute nonsense”.

Her party claims the Conservatives have a spending black hole in their plans worth £71 billion, where the Tories have allegedly failed to say where the money will come from.

Tory pledges would, according to Labour analysis, result in borrowing to plug the gap, which could in turn raise interest rates, resulting in a monthly mortgage payment increase of £350.

Ms Reeves said: “Labour will not be increasing income tax, national insurance or VAT.”

“I want taxes on working people to be lower, not higher. That is why we opposed the increases to national insurance when Rishi Sunak put those forward as chancellor.”

During speeches this week, Ms Reeves has said her party has no plans to announce new tax rises beyond already announced policies, including a plan to charge 20% VAT on private school fees.

Mr Hunt has since claimed credit for the commitment, claiming that Labour had “buckled under pressure” to rule out VAT rises.

Both parties are making their General Election pledges against a challenging backdrop. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the next UK government will face the toughest fiscal inheritance in 70 years.