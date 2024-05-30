Concerns Gething deleted messages taken ‘very seriously’ by Covid inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Concerns Gething deleted messages taken ‘very seriously’ by Covid inquiry

By Press Association
Vaughan Gething is facing questions over WhatsApp messages deleted during the Covid pandemic (Ben Birchall/PA)
Vaughan Gething is facing questions over WhatsApp messages deleted during the Covid pandemic (Ben Birchall/PA)

Concerns that the First Minister of Wales may have deleted messages during the pandemic are being taken “very seriously” by the Covid inquiry, a representative has said.

Vaughan Gething, the embattled Welsh leader, may have to give further evidence to the inquiry over fears he deleted messages that may be important to its work.

It comes after a series of text messages were leaked from a 2020 ministerial group chat, in which Mr Gething said he was “deleting the messages in this group” because they could be caught by the Freedom of Information Act.

Farmer protests
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies wrote to the Covid inquiry to raise concerns about the leak (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Gething previously told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that separate lost WhatsApp messages were not deleted by him, but by the Welsh Parliament’s IT team during a security rebuild.

The First Minister has always denied the leak contradicted evidence he gave to the inquiry, insisting it was not related to pandemic decision-making.

Since the messages were made public, the Conservatives have repeatedly demanded he be recalled to the inquiry.

A letter from the Covid inquiry’s secretary to Andrew RT Davies, the Welsh Conservative leader, on Wednesday said: “The inquiry is aware of the article of May 7 published by Nation Cymru regarding Mr Gething’s WhatsApp messages.

“The inquiry takes allegations of destruction of potentially relevant materials very seriously and will take any steps it considers appropriate, including issuing requests for written statements pursuant to Rule 9 of The Inquiry Rules 2006.”

Responding to the letter, Mr RT Davies said: “Families who lost loved ones during the pandemic expect answers from the Labour Welsh Government.

Cabinet meeting
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has called for Mr Gething to be recalled to the inquiry (Lucy North/PA Wire)

“Vaughan Gething has not set the record straight on his deletion of Covid messages, and it’s very encouraging that the inquiry takes these allegations seriously.

“It’s time for Gething to level with bereaved families and provide a clear explanation on what messages were deleted and why.”

On social media, Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said: “(Inquiry chairwoman) Baroness Hallett is not ruling out Vaughan Gething being re-called to the COVID inquiry, saying the inquiry takes ‘allegations of destruction of potentially relevant materials very seriously’.

“He needs to be recalled.

“Sir Keir Starmer also needs to discuss this with him today.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, accused Mr Gething of “ducking and diving his way through his first months in office”.

He said: “The fact that the UK Covid inquiry is giving serious consideration to recalling Vaughan Gething as a witness is a grave matter.

Farmer protests
Leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth, accused Mr Gething of ‘ducking and diving’ his way through his first months in office (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“The public expect their First Minister to give full and accurate accounts of their actions, particularly in a matter as sensitive as this.

“Vaughan Gething is ducking and diving his way through the first months in office, apparently deleting important messages and accepting dodgy donations.

“The First Minister and Labour Welsh Government should be acting without distraction but regrettably they are consumed by scandal at a time when the challenges facing our economy and public services are so vast.”

Meanwhile, Mr Gething faces a confidence vote in the Welsh Senedd on June 5 following the collapse of a co-operation deal with Plaid Cymru earlier this month.

Mr Gething has been involved in a series of rows since becoming First Minister.

Concerns were raised after he accepted a donation from a man convicted of environmental offences during his run to be Welsh Labour leader.

Mr Gething has also refused to show any evidence to explain why he sacked Senedd member Hannah Blythyn from his Government after he accused her of leaking to the media.

Ms Blythyn insisted she was “clear and have been clear that I did not, nor have I ever, leaked anything” and was “deeply shocked” at her dismissal.

Labour leader Sir Keir is visiting Wales on Thursday and will meet Mr Gething.

Sir Keir recently gave the Welsh First Minister his backing, telling reporters on Wednesday that Mr Gething is “doing a good job”.