Greens launch election campaign looking to increase Westminster presence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Greens launch election campaign looking to increase Westminster presence

By Press Association
Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Green Party of England and Wales has launched its General Election campaign as it seeks to boost its representation at Westminster in the poll on July 4.

– Who are the party’s leaders?

Unlike the other main parties competing in the election, under their constitution the Greens can have two co-leaders.

General Election campaign 2024
Co-leader Carla Denyer speaking during the Greens’ election campaign launch (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Since 2021, they have been Carla Denyer – a former Bristol city councillor who has worked as an engineer in the renewable energy industry – and Adrian Ramsay, who currently leads the MCS Charitable Foundation which seeks to promote low carbon technologies.

– What is the party hoping to achieve in the election?

While it is aiming to field candidates in every seat in England and Wales (and the Scottish Greens are also hoping to stand in every seat there), it openly acknowledges it is concentrating efforts on four key target constituencies – in the hope it can quadruple its current tally.

General Election campaign 2024
Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They include Brighton Pavilion which has been held for the party since 2010 by Carol Lucas – the Greens’ best known figure – who is now standing down. Sian Berry, a former co-leader, is hoping to replace her.

In addition, they hold high hopes of taking Bristol Central, a newly-created constituency where Ms Denyer is standing, Waveney Valley, another new seat where Mr Ramsay is the candidate, and Hertfordshire North.

– What are their policies?

There is a big focus on traditional Green issues such as tackling climate change and protecting the environment, with a commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions as quickly as possible and new legislation to “protect and restore the natural world”.

General Election campaign 2024
Caroline Lucas who is standing down after 14 years as a Green MP (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But as Labour has tacked towards the centre, the Greens have also sought to outflank them from the left in the hope of pushing them into adopting more radical positions, should Sir Keir Starmer gain power on July 4.

That includes raising taxes, reversing the “creeping privatisation” of the NHS, and building tens of thousands of new council houses and ending no fault evictions.

– What are their prospects?

Recent opinion polls suggest the Greens are currently in fifth place, behind both Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats, with their support running at around 6%.

However, they have been boosted by a strong showing in local elections on May 2, when they picked up council seats in some areas with strong Muslim populations – suggesting they are benefiting from unhappiness at Labour’s stance on the conflict in Gaza.

– What do their opponents say?

Labour former cabinet minister Lord Mandelson has warned they are in danger of becoming a “dustbin” for disgruntled “hard leftists” following controversial comments from some activists over Gaza.