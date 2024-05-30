Labour would not spend foreign aid budget on asylum hotels – Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour would not spend foreign aid budget on asylum hotels – Starmer

By Press Association
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset (Matt Keeble/AP)
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset (Matt Keeble/AP)

A Labour government would not use the foreign aid budget to pay for asylum seekers’ hotel costs, Sir Keir Starmer has said, although he cautioned this would not be immediate.

The Labour leader criticised the use of hotels to house asylum seekers waiting for their claims to be processed as “the definition of the ill use of taxpayers’ money” and vowed to “turn that around”.

But, he added, “we can’t clear the hotels in 24 hours, that’s not realistic”.

The immigration debate has been dominated by concern over the number of migrants crossing the Channel and the backlog of asylum seekers waiting for their claims to be considered while they are typically housed in hotels, which costs the taxpayer millions of pounds a day.

General Election campaign 2024
Sir Keir Starmer vowed not to spend the foreign aid budget on asylum hotel costs (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Home Office spent about £8 million a day last year for tens of thousands of asylum seekers to be put up in hotels while the introduction of alternative housing plans faced a series of setbacks.

It comes amid criticism of the amount of overseas aid funding diverted to support refugees in the UK, with the Home Office accused of conducting “raids” on the budget and thereby reducing the amount that can be spent on developing countries.

Housing asylum seekers and refugees in the UK in 2023 amounted to more than a quarter of the UK’s total aid budget for the second year running, the latest figures, published in April, showed.

Asked whether he pledged not to spend the foreign aid budget on domestic asylum costs, Sir Keir on Thursday told reporters at a campaign event in Wales: “Absolutely.

Lammy
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy called the Tories’ Rwanda scheme a ‘shameless gimmick’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“If we were to carry on with this Government, we would have the best part of 100,000 asylum seekers in this country, none of whom are being processed.

“That means none of them can be returned, because until you’re processed, you can’t be returned – even if you’ve got no right to be here – (and meanwhile they are) being housed in hotels at the taxpayer’s expense.

“I don’t think that’s right. And yes, we want to turn that around.”

But, he added, “I’m not going to pretend to you that we can do that in the first 24 hours”.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said the money for asylum hotels is being taken away from the foreign aid budget, which he said would help prevent migrants from making the journey in the first place.

In a speech at the Abergavenny event, Mr Lammy said: “The numbers of people crossing the Channel in small boats has surged under the Tories, whilst tens of thousands remain in asylum hotels permanently in limbo, with no prospect of removal due to the Government’s failed Illegal Migration Bill.

“And this not only causes disorder across our country, but as shadow foreign secretary, I’ve seen it from the other side.

“It takes more than £3 billion off of our overseas aid budget, which would stop them coming in the first place.

“The Rwanda scheme that government has put forward is nothing more than a shameless gimmick.”