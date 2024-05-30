Starmer backs scandal-hit Gething on campaign trip to Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer backs scandal-hit Gething on campaign trip to Wales

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer accused the Welsh Conservatives of playing political games by tabling a no confidence motion in Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer stood by embattled Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething as Labour’s General Election campaign arrived in Wales on Thursday.

At a campaign rally in Abergavenny, Sir Keir thanked Mr Gething for his “leadership” and said he was “looking forward to a new partnership” with the First Minister if Labour took over in Westminster.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Sir Keir said he was “proud” of Labour’s record in Wales, where the party has been in power since devolution in 1999, and said Mr Gething was doing “a very good job”.

General Election campaign 2024
Vaughan Gething has endured a tricky first two months as Welsh First Minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Gething’s brief tenure as First Minister has already been beset by scandal, with questions raised about a £200,000 donation to his leadership campaign from a man convicted of environmental crimes and his decision to sack cabinet member Hannah Blythyn for allegedly leaking to the press.

His woes have culminated in the collapse of Labour’s co-operation deal with Plaid Cymru, leaving the party governing with a minority in the Senedd, and the tabling of a no confidence motion by the Welsh Conservatives on Wednesday.

Both Mr Gething and Sir Keir accused the Welsh Conservatives of playing political games with their no confidence motion, which will be debated on June 5.

General Election 2024 Monmouthshire constituency profile showing 2019 results and swing need by Labour to win the seat
(PA Graphics)

During his speech to activists in Abergavenny’s Priory Centre, Mr Gething made no direct reference to his problems but said the Conservatives had a record of “treating politics as a game” rather than “a route to opportunity hope and security”.

Sir Keir told reporters after the event: “That’s the oldest trick in the book, and it’s game-playing, it’s diversionary tactics.

“What Vaughan Gething is absolutely focused on is delivering for Wales.”

He also insisted it was “absolutely clear” that Mr Gething had broken no rules regarding his £200,000 donation and had “answered all the questions that are put to him”.

General Election campaign 2024
Sir Keir Starmer set out his ‘six first steps for Wales’ at a campaign event in Abergavenny (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir was in Monmouthshire to launch his party’s “first steps for Wales”, arguing that a Labour government in London would work more effectively with a Labour government in Cardiff Bay and “turbo-boost the work that we can do delivering for Wales”.

Those first steps replicated the six Labour already set out for the wider UK, including ensuring economic stability, hiring more teachers, cutting NHS waiting lists, creating a Border Security Command, setting up Great British Energy and cracking down on anti-social behaviour.

Education and the health service are devolved matters, controlled by the Labour government in Wales rather than the Conservative government in Westminster, but providing more money for services in England would automatically mean providing more money for devolved services in Wales as well.

Sir Keir also promised to “fight for the future of steel in Wales”, after previously calling for a jobs guarantee for workers at the Port Talbot steelworks, where Tata is planning to close blast furnaces.

On Wednesday, Welsh Conservative leader and Senedd member Andrew RT Davies said Sir Keir’s decision to campaign with Mr Gething was “a reflection of their equally poor judgment” and “should worry us all”.