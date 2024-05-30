Tories are ignoring a ‘new street crime wave’, says Labour’s Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories are ignoring a ‘new street crime wave’, says Labour’s Cooper

By Press Association
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Tories are ignoring a “new street crime wave”, according to shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, who said Labour will “get the police back on our streets”.

Ms Cooper said a Sir Keir Starmer-led government will put 13,000 more police and police community support officers (PCSOs) back into communities, a move she said was “fully funded and costed”.

She said the cost of up to £400 million would be funded by a crackdown on duplication and bureaucracy in the fragmented system of police procurement across the 43 force in England and Wales.

Speaking to media in Maltby, South Yorkshire, Ms Cooper said: “There’s a new street crime wave happening – a big increase in mobile phone thefts but also real growing problems on anti-social behaviour.

“The Conservatives are just ignoring it and they cut the neighbourhood police we need.

“Labour will set out 13,000 more neighbourhood police and PCSOs in communities across the country, with stronger powers on anti-social behaviour and also work with the mobile phone companies to tackle these thefts that are causing real problems, to keep our streets safe.”

The shadow cabinet member spoke to shop owners and residents in Maltby on Thursday about their experiences of crime and anti-social behaviour.

One florist told her about how she had seen break-ins and mobile phone theft while residents of the Little London estate explained the problems they have with drug dealers, as well as issues caused by private sector landlords.

The former pit village of Maltby is in the Rother Valley constituency which was one of the most surprising gains by the Tories in the 2019 general election, when Labour lost it for the first time for 100 years.

Ms Cooper said: “People need to see the bobby on the beat again, working in communities.”

She the plan to fund the increase in police and PCSO through contract efficiencies was based on work done by the Police Foundation think tank.

She said: “Conservative police and crime commissioners are defending Conservative ministers who have badly failed.

“There are 10,000 fewer neighbourhood police and PCSOs on our streets and people can see it.

“Record numbers of people say now they never see the police on the streets any more.

“That means that, when you feel like crimes are happening, no one comes and nothing is done.

“That’s not good enough. That’s why Labour is setting out this plan to get the police back onto our streets”.