Canada-based Ferguson Marine boss having travel costs paid, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Canada-based Ferguson Marine boss having travel costs paid, MSPs told

By Press Association
The Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa remain under construction in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa remain under construction in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

The new chief executive of the Ferguson Marine shipyard, where two late and overbudget ferries are being built on the Clyde, is being paid to travel there from Canada, MSPs have heard.

John Petticrew took over as interim chief executive in March after his predecessor David Tydeman was sacked by the state-owned shipyard’s board.

Mr Petticrew is overseeing the remaining work on the Glen Sannox and its sister ship Glen Rosa, which are intended to serve CalMac’s west coast routes.

At the time of his appointment, minister Mairi McAllan said Mr Petticrew would be relocating from Canada – where he lives – to work at the Port Glasgow shipyard.

However Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee heard on Thursday that Mr Petticrew has not in fact moved to Scotland and is travelling to and from Ferguson Marine.

The committee heard from several officials from the Scottish Government’s strategic commercial assets division on Thursday.

Under questioning from Conservative MSP Graham Simpson, deputy director Dermot Rhatigan said: “He hasn’t received a relocation package, he hasn’t relocated to Scotland.

“Like all other employees at the yard, he’s entitled to claim for travel and subsistence.”

Ferguson Marine
John Petticrew became interim chief executive of Ferguson Marine in March (PA)

Mr Rhatigan said he is unaware of any further details, though he understands Mr Petticrew is not travelling “weekly”.

Officials also told the committee a decision on further investment in Ferguson Marine will be made “shortly”.

Mr Simpson later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “People will be astonished to learn that we are paying for the stand-in boss of Ferguson Marine to commute – from Canada.”

The two ferries at Ferguson Marine are some six years late and will cost around three times the original price of £97 million.

The latest delays mean the Glen Sannox will not be handed over until July, due to ongoing problems installing the liquified natural gas fuel system.