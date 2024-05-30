Performance figures show Tories’ total failure on railways, says Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Performance figures show Tories’ total failure on railways, says Labour

By Press Association
New train performance figures demonstrate ‘the Tories’ total failure on the railways’, Labour has claimed (Lynne Cameron/PA)
New train performance figures demonstrate “the Tories’ total failure on the railways”, Labour has claimed.

Office of Rail and Road (ORR) statistics published on Thursday show the equivalent of 3.8% of services on Britain’s railways were cancelled in the year to the end of March.

That is the joint worst performance for that period – matching the figure from the previous 12 months – in records dating back to 2014.

The proportion of services arriving at their final destination within five or 10 minutes of the timetable – depending on the type of operator – was 85.6% in the year to the end of March.

This was down 0.7 percentage points on the previous 12 months, and is the lowest figure for that period since 2004/05.

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “These appalling figures demonstrate that passengers are still paying the price for the Tories’ total failure on the railways.

“Delays and cancellations are at record levels – while waste, inefficiency and fragmentation on our railways continue to cost taxpayers dearly.

“Britain deserves better. That’s why Labour will deliver the biggest overhaul to our railways in a generation, bringing franchises into public ownership as contracts expire and creating Great British Railways.

“Publicly-owned Great British Railways will be single-mindedly focused on delivering for passengers and taxpayers – and will be held to account on delivering reliable, efficient and quality services.”

The Conservative Party was approached for a comment.

A spokesperson for Rail Partners, a group representing private sector rail organisations, said: “The latest Office of Rail and Road data shows performance across both Network Rail and train operators is not where it should be.

“This underlines the urgent need for rail reform to create a new public body to oversee the railway, but also to restore commercial freedoms and incentives to private operators to improve performance and attract customers back to rail.

“Increasing passenger numbers will grow revenues, reduce taxpayer support and help Britain to reach net zero.”

A report published by the House of Commons’ Public Accounts Committee on Monday claimed the Department for Transport has “achieved very little” on rail reforms since it established the Williams Review in September 2018 to consider major changes.

It added that “no-one is putting the needs of passengers and taxpayers first”.