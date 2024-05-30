CalMac contract extended as Government continues to consider direct award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

CalMac contract extended as Government continues to consider direct award

By Press Association
The deal will now expire on September 30 next year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The deal will now expire on September 30 next year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The contract for Government-owned ferry operator CalMac to run services on Scotland’s west coast has been extended by a year.

The move comes as the Scottish Government continues to consider a direct award to CalMac for the next deal on the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service (CHFS) network – which is the current preferred path – rather than accepting bids from rival firms.

The contract was due to expire on September 30 but the extra year will allow further work on the potential direct award to be undertaken.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “While good progress has been made on the due diligence related to a proposed direct award to CalMac, it will not be possible to conclude all of the processes by the 30th September, which is the end date of the current contract.

“We have made arrangements to extend the existing contract for 12 months. This will allow the due diligence process to robustly conclude and, subject to the outcome of that process, a final decision to be made on a direct contract award.

“I will provide a further update to Parliament later this year on progress and on timings for decision-making within the extended period.”

Duncan Mackison, the interim chief executive of CalMac, welcomed the news.

He said: “CalMac is full of dedicated people who are passionate about delivering a reliable service for island communities.

“With six new major vessels due to join the fleet by 2026 and significant infrastructure upgrades at numerous ports and harbours under way or planned, we are confident that lifeline ferry services will continue to improve.

“During the extension period, we will be working hard to provide certainty and reliability, and listening closely to the views of local people who rely on our services most.”