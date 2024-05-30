Fact check: Former defence minister voiced support for national service plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Former defence minister voiced support for national service plan

By Press Association
Ben Wallace was defence secretary until last year (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ben Wallace was defence secretary until last year (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Labour Party has claimed that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s proposal to introduce national service for 18-year-olds “has been criticised by his own MPs, including the former defence secretary”.

Evaluation

The claim that a “former defence secretary” has criticised the plan is based on part of a social media post written by another user which Ben Wallace, who led the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2023, shared to his followers on X, formerly Twitter.

The post contained a view that national service may not go ahead in the UK, but was a “mainstream idea in many parts of Europe”.

In Labour’s video, the second part of the tweet was blurred out.

Shortly after sharing the post on X, Mr Wallace wrote his own tweet in favour of the policy.

The facts

On May 26, a social media user posted on X saying: “National service won’t happen, of course, and the policy is aimed by the Tories at persuading former Tory and Reform voters to listen. But it is fascinating to see such a mainstream northern European idea mocked. Is law in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Baltic States.”

This was reposted by Mr Wallace and that was seized upon by Labour for its video, but with the second sentence blurred out and a caption suggesting this was a criticism of the Conservatives’ proposal.

The former minister’s subsequent post made a similar point to the opinion he had shared: “National Service is perfectly normal in most of Northern Europe. Young people are better for it.”

Mr Wallace told the PA news agency that by blurring out the second part of the repost, Labour had “twisted words”.

“When Labour resort to twisting words it demonstrates that they’ve nothing to say,” he added.

Links

Labour Party’s post on X (archived post and video)

UK Parliament – Ben Wallace (archived)

Ben Wallace’s X feed (archived)

Ben Wallace’s tweet in support of national service (archived)

Election Check 24