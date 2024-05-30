Sinn Fein not fielding candidates in four Northern Ireland seats at election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sinn Fein not fielding candidates in four Northern Ireland seats at election

By Press Association
Conor Murphy said it was not an ‘easy decision’ for Sinn Fein to stand aside in four constituencies (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein has announced it will not run candidates in four constituencies in Northern Ireland in the General Election.

The party’s director of elections Conor Murphy said it would not be standing in East Belfast, North Down, South Belfast and Lagan Valley.

He said he was encouraging voters in those constituencies to back “progressive parties, who will reject Tory cuts and Tory pacts”.

Mr Murphy said: “We need every constituency fighting back against that and we have decided to give the best chance in those four constituencies to those progressive and inclusive candidates who can win.

“It was not an easy decision for Sinn Fein to make but we believe it is in the best interests of society here in the north.”

On Wednesday, outgoing Royal College of Nursing (RCN) chief Pat Cullen revealed she was seeking to run as Sinn Fein’s candidate in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

Ms Cullen led nurses across the UK into unprecedented strike action last year.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone is one of the closest electoral races in the UK, with Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew holding the seat in 2019 by just 57 votes.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said his party is endorsing the UUP’s candidate Diana Armstrong in the constituency in an effort to consolidate the unionist vote.

(PA Graphics)
Sinn Fein vice-president and First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she was “delighted” that Ms Cullen had put her name forward to run for Sinn Fein in the area.

“Pat Cullen is a formidable leader,” she said.

“She is a strong and fearless advocate for social justice with a proven track record of delivery for over half a million nursing staff.

“She has worked on the coalface of our health service for almost 40 years as a nurse and has played a key role in the development of nursing across these islands.

“As general secretary of the RCN, she has been a leading voice in championing fair pay and conditions for our hard-working nurses and healthcare workers.

“Having known and worked closely with Pat Cullen for many years, I know that she will bring the same grit, determination and leadership qualities as MP for the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

“Pat will provide strong leadership and be a voice for positive change. She brings a fierce determination and a solid commitment to build a new and better future for all.”