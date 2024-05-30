‘Too many pieces of cake’ – Rishi Sunak reveals his campaign diet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Too many pieces of cake’ – Rishi Sunak reveals his campaign diet

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak has said he is eating “far too much chocolate” on the campaign trail, but is getting his steps in to keep fit.

The sweet-toothed Prime Minister acknowledged his fitness had “taken a bit of a knock” during the General Election campaign.

Mr Sunak said he has been consuming “too many pieces of cake” and chocolate bars since calling the July 4 contest.

Rishi Sunak said he was eating too much cake on the campaign trail (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Prime Minister, who is known to enjoy using his Peloton exercise bike and practises intermittent fasting, told reporters: “My normal fitness has taken a bit of knock but I am walking a lot, if nothing else, but eating far too much chocolate on the road.

“Because we are getting out and about talking to lots of people, that is keeping me fit, just running around the country trying to talk to as many people as possible.”

Asked if he was missing his Peloton, Mr Sunak added: “I am busy talking to as many people as possible, it is my priority at the moment, and getting the steps in that way, and sadly, eating too many pieces of cakes and Twixes along the way.”

Mr Sunak’s dietary habits have often veered towards the unhealthy.

He has previously revealed a taste for Coca-Cola, describing himself as a “total Coke addict” in an interview with two schoolchildren in 2019, and that it had left him with seven fillings.

On an official trip to the US last year he also stocked up with his favourite brand of muffin.