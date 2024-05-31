House prices make modest rebound in May as confidence improves, says Nationwide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

House prices make modest rebound in May as confidence improves, says Nationwide

By Press Association
Nationwide research showed that the upcoming General Election is unlikely to hit house prices (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Nationwide research showed that the upcoming General Election is unlikely to hit house prices (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The average UK house price saw a modest bounce back in May after two months of falls in what experts called a sign of market “resilience”, according to an index.

UK property prices rose 0.4% month-on-month, following a fall of 0.4% in April, Nationwide Building Society said.

The rise leaves the average house price at £264,249. Meanwhile, the annual rate of house price growth more than doubled to 1.3% in May, from 0.6% in April.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The market appears to be showing signs of resilience in the face of ongoing affordability pressures following the rise in longer term interest rates in recent months.

Year-over-year growth rose to 1.3%, from 0.6% in April.

It comes after slight increases in mortgage rates since the start of the year slowed the housing market through March and April.

According to Moneyfacts, at the end of January, the average two-year fixed rate mortgage cost 5.56%, rising to 5.92% by the end of May.

Experts think the Bank of England is likely to cut interest rates August or September, while headline inflation eased to 2.3% in the 12 months to April 2024, down from 3.2% in the 12 months to March.

Mr Gardner added: “Consumer confidence has improved noticeably over the last few months, supported by solid wage gains and lower inflation.”

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, added: “Higher house prices are themselves a barrier for an awful lot of buyers, because when coupled with higher mortgage rates, the monthly payments are pushed out of reach.

“However, buyers are pushing through, which owes an awful lot to people’s confidence in their own personal financial position – which Nationwide figures show has turned positive after years of negativity.

“The easing of inflation, coupled with robust wage growth, and relatively low levels of unemployment, mean people are feeling more secure.”

ECONOMY House
(PA Graphics)

Earlier this week a separate index, by property website Zoopla, showed that Britain’s supply of homes for sale is at its highest point in eight years, in a trend which experts said will limit house price rises for the rest of 2024.

Meanwhile, Nationwide research showed that the upcoming General Election is unlikely to have a significant impact on house prices.

Previous polls have not affected underlying market trends, the research showed, as buyers sought to plough on with sales regardless of events in Westminster.

Anna Clare Harper, CEO of sustainable investment adviser GreenResi, says: “The question everybody is asking is what impact will the election – and its results – have on the property market.

“Elections make investors and aspiring homeowners nervous. However, the truth is that the results of the election are unlikely to make a material difference to house prices.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: “We are conscious there may be a potential slowdown across the summer as a knock-on effect following the General Election.

“But with inflation firmly on its journey downward and with scope for interest rate cuts, we may soon see a much welcome influx of highly competitive deals from lenders hit the marketplace.”