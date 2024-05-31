AI voice cloning tools imitating political leaders threaten elections – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

AI voice cloning tools imitating political leaders threaten elections – report

By Press Association
The Centre for Countering Digital Hate said its testing included using the voices of both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (PA)
AI-powered voice cloning tools can be used to create disinformation using the voices of prominent political figures, an online safety group has warned.

The Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) said researchers used six different AI voice cloning tools and attempted to create false statements using the voices of a range of well-known political leaders, with around 80% of their attempts producing what they called a convincing piece of content.

The CCDH said all but one of the tools it tested claim to have built-in safeguards to prevent misuse for the production of disinformation, but that its report found these measures to be “ineffective” and easy to circumnavigate.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
The online safety organisation said its testing included using the voices of both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and said AI and social media companies needed to do more to protect the integrity of the upcoming General Election from such content.

The group said its researchers were also able to create audio-based disinformation of other global figures including former US president Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The examples included various political figures warning people not to vote because of bomb threats, declaring election results had been manipulated and “confessing” to the misuse of campaign funds.

The organisation said AI companies need to introduce specific safeguards to prevent users from generating and sharing false or misleading content about geopolitical events and elections, backed up by more work from social media firms to detect and stop such content from spreading.

The CCDH said existing election laws should be updated to take into account AI-generated content.

Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the CCDH, said: “AI tools radically reduce the skill, money and time needed to produce disinformation in the voices of the world’s most recognisable and influential political leaders.

“This could prove devastating to our democracy and elections.

“By making these tools freely available with the flimsiest guardrails imaginable, irresponsible AI companies threaten to undermine the integrity of elections across the world at a stroke – all so they can steal a march in the race to profit from these new technologies.”

Mr Ahmed added that it was vital that social media platforms do more to stop the spread of AI-powered disinformation, particularly during such a busy year of elections around the world.

He said: “Disinformation this convincing unleashed on social media platforms – whose track record of protecting democracy is abysmal – is a recipe for disaster.

“This voice cloning technology can and inevitably will be weaponised by bad actors to mislead voters and subvert the democratic process.

“It is simply a matter of time before Russian, Chinese, Iranian and domestic anti-democratic forces sow chaos in our elections.

“Hyperbolic AI companies often claim to be creating and guarding the future, but they can’t see past their own greed.

“It is vital that in the crucial months ahead they address the threat of AI election disinformation and institute standardised guardrails before the worst happens.”