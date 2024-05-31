ITV to host multi-party General Election debate on June 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ITV to host multi-party General Election debate on June 13

By Press Association
Julie Etchingham will moderate the televised General Election debates on ITV (Jonathan Hordle/ITV)
Julie Etchingham will moderate the televised General Election debates on ITV (Jonathan Hordle/ITV)

Senior figures from across the political spectrum are set to go head-to-head in a General Election debate hosted by ITV later this month.

The multi-party debate on June 13 will feature “leaders or senior representatives” from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK, Greens and Plaid Cymru.

The 90-minute programme will be moderated by Julie Etchingham, who led the ITV election debates in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Michael Jermey, ITV’s director of news and current affairs, said: “ITV’s debate programmes will allow millions of viewers to see and hear the politicians debate the big issues facing the country.

“Many of our viewers tell us they greatly value the TV debates.

“We’re pleased that ITV will be able to provide a forum in which voters can question the political leaders and in which the politicians can debate directly with each other.”

It will come after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer face-off in the first televised leaders’ debate on June 4, also to be moderated by Etchingham.

The one-to-one will be followed by an ITV Election Interviews show presented by Anushka Asthana.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will appear for the first televised leaders’ debate on June 4 (Yui Mok/PA)

ITV has said that leaders of the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK and the Greens have been invited to take part.

An interview with the leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth, will also be aired that evening in Wales.

Elsewhere, Sky News said it will host a “leaders’ event” on Wednesday June 12 in Grimsby, a key marginal seat the Tories won with a majority of 7,331 in 2019.

Sir Keir has agreed to take part, with talks ongoing with Mr Sunak’s team, according to the broadcaster.

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party told Sky that the Prime Minister would take part “and answer questions from voters, on the condition that he and Keir Starmer take those questions on stage together”.

The ITV Election Debate 2024 will be broadcast on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player at 8.30pm, followed by ITV News at Ten.