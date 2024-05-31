Fact check: Fake screenshot claimed to show Labour candidateâ€™s post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: Fake screenshot claimed to show Labour candidateâ€™s post

By Press Association
Social media users have shared a screenshot (Tim Goode/PA)
Social media users have shared a screenshot (Tim Goode/PA)

A screenshot has been shared on social media of what purports to be a post on social media site X made by a new Labour candidate.

Evaluation

The post does not appear in the X feed of Labour’s new candidate, and the person who appears to originally have posted the screenshot has said “this tweet is fake”.

The facts

The post in the screenshot, which speaks about Palestinians, claims to be from Luke Akehurst, who was unveiled as Labour’s candidate for North Durham.

Mr Akehurst has referred to the screenshot as “obviously fake”.

The post is dated May 8, 2008 at 1.09pm. A search of X for all posts his account shared on that day reveals no such post.

A politician initially shared the screenshot, but later removed it, saying it “may have been a fake”.

The screenshot appears to originate from a post on X at 11.43am on May 30, 2024.

The social media user who posted that later wrote: “I hate him more than anyone but this tweet is fake.”

Replying to another user who posted the screenshot, the social media user added: “This is fake.”

In a discussion about Mr Akehurst, the social media user wrote: “I lie about awful people in order to make them look worse than they are. Not difficult.”

Links

First post on X (archived)

Second post on X (archived)

Labour post revealing Mr Akehurst’s candidacy (archived)

Mr Akehurst calling the post fake (archived)

Search of Mr Akehurst’s posts

Third post on X (archived)

Fourth post on X (archived)

Fifth post on X (archived)

Sixth post on X (archived)

Seventh post on X (archived)

Election Check 24