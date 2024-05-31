Think tank boss and former Starmer aide chosen as Welsh Labour candidates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Think tank boss and former Starmer aide chosen as Welsh Labour candidates

By Press Association
A former Labour MP is among those expressing anger as a think tank boss and a former Starmer aide are selected as Welsh Labour candidates in an “insult to Wales”.
A former Labour MP is among those expressing anger as a think tank boss and a former Starmer aide are selected as Welsh Labour candidates in an “insult to Wales”.

A think tank boss and a former Starmer aide have been selected as Welsh Labour candidates in what a former Welsh Labour MP called an “insult to Wales”.

Think tank chief and former Labour aide Torsten Bell has been selected as Welsh Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Swansea West, while executive director of legal affairs for the Labour Party, Alex Barros-Curtis, was selected for Cardiff West.

Minimum wage report
Director of the Resolution Foundation, Torsten Bell (Jonathan Brady/PA) 

Beth Winter was the former Welsh Labour MP for Cynon Valley, a constituency that no longer exists following Boundary Commission changes.

Writing on X, Ms Winter said: “In his leadership campaign, Starmer promised to end imposing candidates. He broke that promise.

“The imposition of candidates in Cardiff West & Swansea West cuts local members out of the process. It is an insult to Party members, an insult to Wales, and an affront to democracy.”

Mr Barros-Curtis led the legal and finance team working on the campaign to elect Sir Keir as the leader of the Labour Party.

In 2016 he was also a senior parliamentary assistant to Andy Burnham, who then served as the MP for Leigh, a town in greater Manchester.

Mr Bell is the chief executive of economic think tank the Resolution Foundation, and according to their website he is currently “on leave”.

The Resolution Foundation is an independent research group whose stated aim is to improve outcomes for people on low and modest incomes.

In 2022, in a report from the Resolution Foundation, Mr Bell called former prime minister Liz Truss’ mini-budget “the biggest unforced economic policy error of my lifetime”.

Mr Bell’s CV also includes working as an aide to former Labour Leader Ed Miliband and special adviser to the then-chancellor Alistair Darling when he was a Treasury civil servant.