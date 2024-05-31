TUV leader sets election priority as â€˜reunifying the United Kingdomâ€™

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

TUV leader sets election priority as â€˜reunifying the United Kingdomâ€™

By Press Association
Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister (Liam McBurney/PA)
Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister (Liam McBurney/PA)

TUV leader Jim Allister set his priority as “reunifying the United Kingdom” as he unveiled General Election candidates that included several former DUP members, including former Stormont health minister Jim Wells.

Mr Wells, a DUP member for 47 years, will stand in South Down for TUV/Reform UK, while former DUP director of policy Dr Dan Boucher will run in South Belfast and Mid Down; and ex-DUP representative on Mid and East Antrim council David Clarke will contest the race in north Belfast.

Mr Allister confirmed he would run in his own constituency of North Antrim.

TUV/Reform UK hopes to stand in 15 out of Northern Ireland’s 18 constituencies. It unveiled 13 candidates on Friday and said it was still in the process of identifying candidates in Foyle and West Tyrone.

It had already decided not to run in North Down to clear a path for independent unionist Alex Easton and, on Friday, Mr Allister said candidates would also not run in Fermanagh and South Tyrone – where the sole unionist is now set to be the UUP’s Diana Armstrong – and Upper Bann.

General Election campaign 2024
TUV candidates for the Westminster election (Liam McBurney/PA)

In Upper Bann, Mr Allister said he did not want to do anything that might assist Sinn Fein taking the seat from the DUP’s Carla Lockhart. He said the “relative strength” of Ms Lockhart’s position on post-Brexit trading arrangements was a factor in the decision not to stand against her.

The TUV, which did not stand candidates in the 2019 general election, has struck an alliance with Reform UK that will see candidates run under a joint banner in this campaign. Reform UK has pledged financial support to the TUV for campaigning activities.

At the candidate launch event in Co Antrim, Mr Allister restated his opposition to the deal the DUP struck with the UK Government over post-Brexit trade barriers that paved the way for the restoration of devolution at Stormont in February.

He said the Safeguarding the Union command paper had not removed the “partitioning border” in the Irish Sea that, he insisted, had separated Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Earlier in the week, newly confirmed DUP leader Gavin Robinson conceded the deal had been oversold and acknowledged more “cautious realism” had been required.

Mr Allister alleged Mr Robinson had his “fingerprints all over” the deal, as he accused the DUP of signing up to arrangements that had effectively ended the United Kingdom as an entity.

“Reunification of the United Kingdom and equal citizenship is the overriding demand of TUV/Reform UK,” he said.

“This nation needs to be reunified. Some might aspire to the unification of Ireland. We demand the reunification of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Wells quit the DUP in 2022 having not been re-selected as a party candidate in that year’s Assembly election. He has been supportive of TUV policies since.

The former Executive minister said he was “absolutely disgusted” with the direction the DUP had taken in the last two years as he claimed the deal that restored Stormont was “unravelling”.

“I’m giving the people of South Down a chance to vote to show their unhappiness with what’s been going on,” he said.