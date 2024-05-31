Government levelling up efforts â€˜scam and a shamâ€™, says Angela Rayner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government levelling up efforts â€˜scam and a shamâ€™, says Angela Rayner

By Press Association
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour’s deputy leader has branded Government levelling up efforts “a scam and a sham”.

The party has pledged to “power up every corner of Britain” if it wins at the General Election, as Angela Rayner took aim at the Conservatives’ proposal to wind up the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) by 2028 and plough the funding into a new national service scheme.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned earlier this week that wealthier areas of the UK stand to receive a “substantial increase in net funding” if the next government was to plough money previously reserved for “levelling up” into military or civic opportunities for 18-year-olds, while poorer areas like Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales, Cornwall and the Tees Valley “could together lose out on hundreds of millions of pounds”.

Labour has announced Ms Rayner will set off on a 5,000-mile battle bus tour on Saturday to promote its new “power up” agenda.

The deputy leader said: “No more desperate gimmicks or promises that can’t be met. This changed Labour Party will do the hard yards to get our economy growing. We will power up our towns and cities, and release Britain’s untapped strengths.”

Ms Rayner added: “For 14 years the Tories have failed to do what they promised and held back Britain’s potential. Levelling up was a phoney gimmick which has now been abandoned to fund mandatory national service. It was a scam and a sham, and we should call it what it is.”

She also said: “We will deliver growth wherever you’re from, more money in your pockets, and hand people control over what matters to them.”

POLITICS Election
(PA Graphics)

Under the heading “deliver growth in every corner of the country”, the party has pledged to roll out Local Growth Plans alongside a new industrial strategy and its proposed Green Prosperity Plan.

A second pledge, “to put more money in people’s pockets”, re-states the party’s ambition for a “fiscal lock” – a revised charter of budget responsibility with power handed to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to independently publish a forecast rather than be requested to do so by the government.

The final pledge to “give people control over what matters to them” features a wide-ranging ambitions around access to GP appointments and to “breathe life back into our high streets and neighbourhoods including introducing a community right to buy”.

The party said in a statement that a Take Back Control Act “will help to establish a new, clear framework for devolution, structures for local and national leaders to work better in partnership together and with the communities they represent, and a presumption towards pushing powers outside of Westminster and into the hands of those who know how to put them to the best use”.

The Prime Minister has defended his party’s levelling up efforts on the campaign trail.

Speaking in Penzance earlier this week, Rishi Sunak said: “I am absolutely committed to levelling up in Cornwall and you can see our track record.”

POLITICS Election Polls
(PA Graphics)

He claimed investment in high streets, hospitals and transport infrastructure “are all examples of the investment that is going into levelling up here in Cornwall and that will always continue under a Conservative government led by me”.

Mr Sunak also defended his party’s plan for a national service scheme – to cost £2.5 billion, paid for using £1 billion from a crackdown on tax avoidance and evasion and £1.5 billion by winding up the UKSPF.

He said: “This modern form of national service will mean that young people get the skills and the opportunities that they need which is going to serve them very well in life.”

But some think tanks have pushed back on the policy.

David Phillips, IFS associate director, said: “Rather than being targeted at poorer areas and aimed at levelling up, the funding would be spread across the country based on where 18-year-olds are undertaking their military or community service.

“The scheme may therefore create opportunities for young people across the UK but would mean hundreds of millions less in funding for community and economic development in Wales, Cornwall and the North and Midlands of England.”

Matthew Lesh, of the pro-free market Institute of Economic Affairs said: “Young adults are being penalised economically while losing their autonomy to make decisions about their lives and bodies.

“A new form of infantilisation extending from restrictions on childhood freedom — that begin with less unsupervised time for children — is moving into young adulthood.”