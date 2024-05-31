Rishi Sunak confronted by student asking why he â€˜hates young people so muchâ€™

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak confronted by student asking why he â€˜hates young people so muchâ€™

By Press Association
Henry, 16, confronted the Prime Minister at a pub (henryhassell/TikTok)
A 16-year-old singer-songwriter who confronted Rishi Sunak and asked him why he “hates young people so much” said he felt the Prime Minister tried to “escape the question”.

Student Henry Hassell, who lives in Drewsteignton, in west Devon, told the PA news agency he had the conversation with the Prime Minister on Wednesday at The Drewe Arms, a local pub.

A video of the interaction, which was shared by Henry on TikTok and has since been shared across other social media platforms, shows the 16-year-old questioning Mr Sunak on his plan to enforce mandatory national service if the Conservatives are elected, and asking: “I was just going to ask, why do you hate young people so much?”

The Prime Minister can be heard replying: “No, you’ll have a choice, you’ll have a choice.”

Boy posing
When Henry mentioned he has taken part in volunteering opportunities his whole life, Mr Sunak replies: “Then you’ll love it, you’ll love it,” as he heads out of the pub.

After Henry asked: “Why do I have to do it all again when I’m finally coming out of education?” Mr Sunak responded: “I wouldn’t view it like that. A culture of service is a good thing for our country, and you’ll have a choice.”

Speaking to PA, Henry said: “Recently, there’s been a lot of stuff going viral on my TikTok and Instagram about how young people who are turning 18 if the Tories get elected are going to have to do a year’s national service mandatory or going to have to volunteer once every month.

“Obviously there’s been a lot of negative reactions to that from people my age, so I thought it would be a good opportunity to ask Rishi Sunak himself why he was doing it and to be honest, why he hated young people so much.”

He said of Mr Sunak: “I thought he was trying to escape the question.

“He started scuttling out the pub and when I asked the question, as you can hear in the video, he said ‘you’ll love it, if you’ve done it before, you’ll like it’, but I was thinking: I’ve done volunteering, I’ve busked for cancer research on the streets because I’m a singer-songwriter and I’ve busked in schools for a few weeks with my mum, who works in a school.

“I thought: if I’ve done this volunteering already, why does it have to be mandatory and when I’m finally coming out of education, why do I have to do it all again?”

General Election campaign 2024
Henry claimed when Rishi Sunak left the pub, he greeted elderly women coming to see him excitedly, but when he tried to shake the hand of the Prime Minister he “completely ignored me and went to another lady”.

“That really put into perspective how he treats the different age demographics,” he added.

The teenager said while he is not able to vote in the upcoming General Election, nor is he a member of any political party, his family supports Labour and he would vote for Labour when he is able to vote.

Henry said it has been “crazy” to see the video “blowing up”, with close to 100,000 views on TikTok.

“I’ve been getting lots of emails and texts from different places and people and it feels good to get that opinion out there and show that there is a lot of disagreement with the younger generation to the Tory party,” he added.