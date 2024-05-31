Sunak asked why he â€˜hates young peopleâ€™ as Starmer faces candidate discontent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak asked why he â€˜hates young peopleâ€™ as Starmer faces candidate discontent

By Press Association
As the General Election enters its second weekend, Rishi Sunak has gone viral on TikTok for being cornered by a student, while Keir Starmer fought discontent over candidate selection (PA)
As the General Election enters its second weekend, Rishi Sunak has gone viral on TikTok for being cornered by a student, while Keir Starmer fought discontent over candidate selection (PA)

As the General Election enters its second weekend, Rishi Sunak has gone viral on TikTok for being cornered by a student, while Sir Keir Starmer fought discontent over candidate selection.

The Prime Minister was confronted by a 16-year-old singer-songwriter at The Drewe Arms in west Devon who asked him why he “hates young people so much”.

Student Henry Hassell, who lives in Drewsteignton, told the PA news agency that Mr Sunak “started scuttling out the pub” and tried to “escape the question” when he quizzed him on national service.

Henry said it has been “crazy” to see the video “blowing up”, with close to 100,000 views on TikTok.

Elsewhere, the Tories will seek to paint a positive picture of their record on levelling-up, after announcing a pledge to give 30 towns £20 million, which Labour have described as a “reckless, unfunded” commitment.

As part of the scheme the Tories pledge that local people, not those in Westminster, will decide how the money will be spent.

Boy confronts PM
Henry Hassell, who lives in Drewsteignton, in west Devon who confronted Rishi Sunak (Handout/PA)

Some of the towns proposed to be added include: Tamworth, Preston, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Corby, Halifax, Bognor Regis, Newtown, Flint, Perth and Newry.

Mr Sunak said: “We the Conservatives have a plan for towns because we know they are the beating heart of our country.

“This bold action will transform 30 more towns – reviving their high streets, growing their local economies and making people feel proud of the place they call home.”

In the Labour Party, two of the most high-profile targets of what had been called party leader Sir Keir’s “purge” of left-wing members – Diane Abbott and Faiza Shaheen – saw diverging fates.

Starmer and Sarwar
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the Port of Greenock (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Shaheen told supporters at a rally on Friday evening: “I must be honest – after the way I’ve been treated, I don’t think there’s any way back for me into the Labour Party.”

The academic also hinted at an independent run in the Chingford and Woodford Green constituency where she was denied the opportunity to be a Labour candidate, saying: “I’m going to make some decisions with the team over the next few days and I may ask you to do something really big for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Ms Abbott was finally given the green light from Sir Keir as he said she was “free” to put herself forward to stand for the party in Hackney North and Stoke Newington.

Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to ratify the decision when it meets on Tuesday.

In an extensive interview, Sir Keir told the Times: “I think you win from the centre ground, the centre ground is where most people are.

Sunak and some cakes
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks at cakes on a stall at Burrs Country Park in Bury (Carl Court/PA)

“As a nation, broadly speaking we’re a pretty reasonable, tolerant bunch, but we are in the centre ground of politics. People don’t like the extremes of the right or the left.

“They are reasonably tolerant. They want themselves, their families and the country to improve and make progress.”

The anger at candidate choices was not confined to one region as former Welsh Labour MP Beth Winter called candidate announcements there an “insult to Wales”.

Think tank chief and former Labour aide Torsten Bell has been selected as Welsh Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Swansea West, while executive director of legal affairs for the Labour Party, Alex Barros-Curtis, was selected for Cardiff West.