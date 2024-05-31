Keir Starmer says wife Victoriaâ€™s career gives him â€˜insightâ€™ into NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keir Starmer says wife Victoriaâ€™s career gives him â€˜insightâ€™ into NHS

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Victoria (PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said his wife’s career gives him “an insight” into the NHS.

With his party maintaining a significant lead in even the most cautious polls, Sir Keir said he has thought about how his family’s life would change if he became prime minister.

Speaking about his wife Victoria, who works in occupational health, he told the Times: “She’s absolutely going to carry on working, she wants to and she loves it.”

He added: “It’s also good for me because it gives me an insight into the NHS.”

General Election campaign 2024
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was not concerned about those who could not pinpoint his ideological position (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir said he wanted his teenage son’s education to be “untroubled” by a potential move to No 10.

He said: “Our boy is in the middle of his GCSEs. At the moment I just want to create the environment where he can get on with what he’s got to get on with as untroubled as he can be.

“He’s got 21 exams. My job is just to create space for him to get on with that.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s unexpected General Election call came as a welcome shock to the Labour team, Sir Keir said, adding: “We really wanted this to happen.

“We have been waiting for four and a half years for this and working every day to get Labour into a position where we can fight this election.”

Fighting rumours Labour are getting complacent, Sir Keir said: “Many people have decided they have had enough of 14 years of this (the Tories).

“Quite a lot have already decided they do want to come to Labour. But we have to address the fact there are a number of people who are still undecided.”

The Labour leader added that he was not concerned about those who could not pinpoint his ideological position.

He further told the Times: “I know quite a lot of commentators say, well we can’t seem to fix this guy on a political continuum, because people want to box you in.

“Are you in this place or that place? I make pragmatic decisions based on the issues as I see it in front of me. I don’t give a second thought to political positioning on that.”

Sir Keir has frequently said that he wants to change political culture so it “treads a little lighter on all our lives”, or to “return politics to public service”, and he said he will ensure that starts on his front bench.

He said: “There would be a mindset shift if we are privileged enough to come and serve. I will require my cabinet, front bench, all of our MPs to serve. That involves tough decisions.”