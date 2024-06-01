â€˜You wait then three come in a rowâ€™ â€“ Starmer compares buses to Tory defections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

â€˜You wait then three come in a rowâ€™ â€“ Starmer compares buses to Tory defections

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, at the launch event for Labourâ€™s campaign bus in Uxbridge (Lucy North/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer compared Tory defections to the frequency of public transport as he launched Labour’s campaign battle bus tour in west London.

The Labour leader, his deputy Angela Rayner and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves gave speeches in front of the red coach emblazoned 15 times with the party’s key slogan “Change” on Saturday morning.

Sir Keir also refused to be drawn into talking about the Diane Abbott row, telling broadcasters: “I dealt with that issue yesterday.”

The Labour leader on Friday finally gave the veteran left-winger the green light to stand for his party in the election, after days of questions over her future and party infighting that overshadowed his campaigning.

In his Saturday speech, Sir Keir said: “All week she’s (Ms Rayner) been showing me photographs of her bus and now I’ve come to see this fantastic bus.

“It’s rather like Tory defectors. You wait for ages and then three come along in a row.”

Rishi Sunak recently suffered three defections to Labour, with Dan Poulter and Natalie Elphicke crossing the floor while MPs in recent weeks before parliament was dissolved, and former MP Mark Logan on Thursday saying he was quitting the Conservatives to back Sir Keir’s party at the General Election.

Ms Rayner will set off on a 5,000-mile journey to battleground seats.

The Yutong coach features 35 seats and a fridge and will carry key Labour figures, staff and media to campaign events before polling day on July 4.

General Election campaign 2024
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner (left), takes a selfie at the launch event (Lucy North/PA)

Sir Keir also joked about former prime minister Boris Johnson, who was previously MP for Uxbridge, where the battle bus launch was held.

He said: “This one, Ange, I’m reliably told has got a fridge in the back of it. So check that Boris Johnson isn’t in there. He used to be around these parts.”

Mr Johnson hid in a fridge to avoid a TV interview in the run-up to the 2019 election.

Ms Rayner said: “I’m going to really enjoy being out and about up and down the country on our bus.

“We want to send a message to the people of this country – we are a changed Labour Party, in the service of working people.

“And we will never ride high and roughshod on the economy.”

The coach was greeted by Labour supporters (Lucy North/PA)

The Ulez-compliant bus then set off from within London’s ultra low emission zone with the Labour deputy leader aboard. It will make its first stops in the East of England later on Saturday.

As the campaigning enters its second week, Sir Keir announced on Saturday a series of proposed employment support and welfare benefits reforms aimed at increasing the employment rate from 75% to 80%.

This includes a new combined national jobs and careers service, local plans for work, health and skills support, and a guarantee of opportunities for young people.

The to create a new employment service gained the backing of the Institute For Public Policy Research (IPPR).

Rachel Statham, associate director at the think tank, said: “IPPR has called for some time for the creation of a high-quality, public employment service – for everyone, available any time, that offers local support to meet individual needs, and supports long term progression in secure and good quality work.

“Today’s announcement signals a major step towards that vision, and an opportunity to align the UK’s industrial strategy and employment support services through greater devolution and dedicated investment.

“A rethink of our employment support offer is long overdue – and joining up health, skills and work support is a common-sense priority for any party serious about building a healthier and more prosperous country.”