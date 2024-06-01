Keir Starmer brushes off D:Ream song snub: â€˜Weâ€™re not in 1997â€™

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keir Starmer brushes off D:Ream song snub: â€˜Weâ€™re not in 1997â€™

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer at Labourâ€™s battle bus launch (Lucy North/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer at Labourâ€™s battle bus launch (Lucy North/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has brushed off a snub from the pop group behind New Labour’s victory anthem Things Will Only Get Better, saying “we’re not in 1997”.

The Labour leader said his party would find a different song after D:Ream’s founding members Alan Mackenzie and Peter Cunnah said they would deny any request to use their track in the upcoming General Election.

The band expressed regret at letting Tony Blair have permission for his general election victory in 1997, saying they were accused of “having blood on their hands” after the UK got involved with the war in Iraq, adding they would not let their music mix with politics again.

Asked about the group’s stance at Labour’s campaign bus launch in Uxbridge on Saturday, Sir Keir told LBC radio: “Well, look, we’re not in 1997. We’re in 2024.

“The choice before the country is absolutely stark. We’ve had now 14 years of chaos and division. And if the Tories get back in there’s just going to be more of the same.

“We can turn the page, we can start anew rebuild our country with Labour. And we will have a song for that moment if we’re privileged enough to come in to serve.”

Cunnah and Mackenzie said they were dismayed to hear a protester play their number one hit play through a loudspeaker as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a July 4 election on a wet afternoon in Downing Street.

The pair told LBC their first thought was “not again”.

General Election announcement
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issues a statement outside 10 Downing Street after calling a General Election for July 4 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking from his recording studio at home in Donegal, Cunnah said: “The fact that it’s gone back to a political thing, I find disturbing. I was thinking, can we get on with our lives? But now it’s come back.

“You question, are we just some sort of protest song on a speaker down at the end of a street? It’s like some very odd piece of gravity that you just can’t escape.”

On New Labour’s use of the song in 1997, Cunnah said: “I remember clearly, there was this wonderful sea change, and the nation had this feeling that there was a need for change.

“Everyone was really behind it and giving Labour the benefit of that doubt, but after the war, I became politically homeless.”

General Election announcement
Peter Cunnah, lead singer of D:Ream (Neil Munns/PA)

Mackenzie, who spoke to LBC from his home in the Midlands, said: “I don’t think politics and music should be linked.

“It’s happened to a lot of other bands as well in America and here because songs get sort of intrinsically linked to something, it can really affect it in a negative way.

“I mean, I’ll be voting to get the Tories out, but I don’t really want the song to be linked to that.”

When asked what they would say if they had been approached by Sir Keir with a request to use a song, Mackenzie told LBC: “There’s no way – our songs and politics, never again.”

“I’ve learned the hard way. No, no, no,” Cunnah agreed.

“This is a change of guard, I don’t see this as an election. It’s just a change of guard, someone handing the baton on.”

The original D:Ream line-up also included now-Professor Brian Cox, but the group split up shortly after New Labour’s victory in 1997.

Cunnah and Mackenzie reunited in 2008 and are preparing for their performance at Glastonbury this summer.