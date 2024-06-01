UK Government could â€˜flood Gaza with far more aidâ€™ under proposed ceasefire deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Government could â€˜flood Gaza with far more aidâ€™ under proposed ceasefire deal

By Press Association
The Prime Minister said the UK would be able to supply much more aid to Gaza under the proposed ceasefire deal (Stefan Wermuth/PA)
The UK Government could “flood Gaza with far more aid” if Hamas accepts a US-backed ceasefire deal, the Prime Minister has said.

Rishi Sunak told broadcasters the three-phase plan to end fighting in Gaza is “welcome news”.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron also backed the plan which he claimed could bring an end to the conflict almost eight months after it began, with US President Joe Biden claiming Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel.

On the campaign trail in Redcar, Mr Sunak said: “I hope Hamas take this opportunity to conclude the deal that’s on the table, which will ensure that the hostages can be released and be back with their families, that we can flood Gaza with far more aid than we’ve been getting in.”

General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was questioned about the ceasefire proposal while campaigning during the General Election in the North East (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Sunak said a pause in fighting – the first phase of the deal – should become a “sustainable and lasting peace, which is what we all want to see”.

The Israeli proposal features three phases, starting with a six-week “full and complete ceasefire”.

The Israeli government would withdraw its forces from populated areas of Gaza, the AP news agency reported yesterday, and Hamas would release a number of hostages in exchange for the release of some Palestinian prisoners.

Humanitarian assistance would surge during the first phase, with 600 trucks allowed into Gaza each day.

In the second phase, Hamas would release all remaining living hostages, and Israel would withdraw its forces from other areas of Gaza.

“And as long as Hamas lives up to its commitments, the temporary ceasefire would become, in the words of the Israeli proposals, ‘the cessation of hostilities permanently’,” Mr Biden said.

In the third phase, parties would launch a rebuilding programme in Gaza.

Israel transmitted its proposal to Hamas on Thursday, AP reported.

Mr Biden described the decision to accept or refuse the plan as “a truly decisive moment”.

Lord Cameron yesterday wrote on X: “With a new hostage agreement on the table, Hamas must accept this deal so we can see a stop in the fighting, the hostages released and returned to their families and a flood of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“As we’ve long argued a stop in the fighting can be turned into a permanent peace if we are all prepared to take the right steps.

“Let’s seize this moment and bring this conflict to an end.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that “the war will not end until all of its goals are achieved, including the return of all our abductees and the elimination of Hamas’s military and governmental capabilities”.

Previous ceasefire talks ground to a halt at the beginning of the month after a major push by the US and other mediators to secure a deal, in the hopes of averting a planned Israeli invasion of the southern city of Rafah.

On the campaign trail this week, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the scenes in Rafah as “just horrifying”.

At Airbus Defence and Space in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, he said: “This is our message: that ceasefire needs to be in place, it needs to be in place straight away, and it needs to provide the space for hostages to come out… But also aid needs to get in – desperately needed aid.”

Sir Keir added: “In the end, this is only going to be resolved through a political process. That is going to require leadership from countries, including from ours if we are privileged enough to come in to serve, to create that space and dialogue as we go forward.

“It will require the recognition of Palestine as a viable state as part of the process, alongside a safe and secure Israel.”