General Election show on the road as parties launch battle buses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

General Election show on the road as parties launch battle buses

By Press Association
Labour and the Conservatives both launched their party buses at the weekend (Lucy North and Jonathan Brady/PA)
Labour and the Conservatives both launched their party buses at the weekend (Lucy North and Jonathan Brady/PA)

Political parties have taken to the road this weekend as the General Election battle bus tours get underway.

Saturday morning started in West London, where Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner launched her 5,000-mile UK tour, with help from party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The trio were in Uxbridge, where voters went to the polls in June last year. Following the departure of former prime minister Boris Johnson, the Conservatives held on to the seat at a by-election by 495 votes.

Winner Steve Tuckwell will once again face Labour’s Danny Beales in the poll on Thursday July 4.

Labour’s bus is a brand-new, 73-reg Yutong coach – and it’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) compliant, so did not incur a charge in Uxbridge. The word “Change” – the party’s General Election slogan – appears on the bright red bus more than 30 times.

“I’m reliably told it has got a fridge in the back of it, so check that Boris Johnson isn’t in there,” Sir Keir said at its launch. Mr Johnson hid in a fridge to avoid a TV interview in the run-up to the 2019 election.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, deputy leader Angela Rayner and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves on the Labour battlebus in Uxbridge, London
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, deputy leader Angela Rayner and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves on the Labour battle bus in Uxbridge, London (Lucy North/PA)

The Labour leader told supporters: “All week (Ms Rayner has) been showing me photographs of her bus and now I’ve come to see this fantastic bus.

“It’s rather like Tory defectors. You wait for ages and then three come along in a row.”

The party will use its bus to champion its “power up” agenda, which could become a successor to the Conservatives’ flagship “levelling up” thread if Labour is able to form a government next month.

Ms Reeves said “powering up” means “wherever you come from, whatever your start in life, you have the very best opportunities and potential, and powering up too so that our economy can fulfil its potential”.

As midday approached, Rishi Sunak launched his bus in Redcar on the Yorkshire coast – home turf for the Conservative Prime Minister who will contest the new Richmond and Northallerton seat, within 10 miles of the town.

Conservative incumbent Jacob Young will go up against former Labour MP Anna Turley in Redcar.

The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo features the party’s General Election slogan – “clear plan, bold action, secure future”.

Once the transport for Oxford United, before the football team’s promotion to the EFL Championship, the vehicle is also Ulez-compliant.

In his Teesside speech, Mr Sunak took aim at his Labour rivals.

General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launches his party’s battle bus in Redcar (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

The party leader said: “Just see what’s happened over this Diane Abbott situation. And it confirms what we know about him: it’s that he doesn’t stick by anything he says, just constantly changes his mind.

“And it’s clear that Angela Rayner is in charge of the Labour Party and not him.”

The Liberal Democrats’ yellow coach has been rolling on the roads throughout the first full week of General Election campaigning.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey unveiled Yellow Hammer 1 in Whittlesford, near Cambridge – a Van Hool emblazoned with the words “Liberal Democrats for a fair deal”.

Sir Ed Davey launches Yellow Hammer 1 (Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire)
Sir Ed Davey launches Yellow Hammer 1 (Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire)

Launching the tour last Sunday (May 26), he made reference to hospitals “with dangerous crumbling roofs” and “sewage pouring into” wards and promised to introduce a 10-year rolling repair programme for the NHS estate.

He told supporters: “I’m not putting a ceiling on our ambitions.”

Reform UK began its campaign tour on an open-top bus this week.

Honorary president Nigel Farage was aboard in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on Saturday with candidate and former Conservative MP Lee Anderson.