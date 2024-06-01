Gaza ceasefire plan should be given â€˜positiveâ€™ consideration, Taoiseach says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gaza ceasefire plan should be given â€˜positiveâ€™ consideration, Taoiseach says

By Press Association
Taoiseach Simon Harris backed plans for a ceasefire in Gaza (PA)
A proposed deal to end the conflict in Gaza can create the space to build a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution, Ireland’s premier has said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris encouraged Israel and Hamas to give the three-phase plan outlined by President Joe Biden “serious and positive consideration”.

The first phase would involve a six-week ceasefire, an Israeli withdrawal from densely populated areas of Gaza and the release of some hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase would see Hamas freeing all remaining living hostages, including Israeli soldiers, while the Israeli Defence Forces would make a full withdrawal from Gaza.

Israel-Hamas conflict
The flag of Palestine flew outside the Irish parliament in Dublin following the decision by the Government to formally recognise the state of Palestine (Niall Carson/PA)

The third phase would focus on the reconstruction of Gaza.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office insisted the conditions for ending the war have “not changed”.

It said that would only happen with the destruction of the military and governing capabilities of Hamas and the freeing of all hostages.

Ireland formally recognised Palestinian statehood last month in a move heavily criticised by Israel.

Mr Harris said the opportunity to end the war should not be missed.

“I have long called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and unimpeded access for aid into Gaza,” he said.

“Now after almost eight months of conflict and suffering, there is a plan on the table that can move us closer to securing those goals and that can help create space to build a just and lasting peace and two-state solution.

“I call on all parties to give the plan presented by President Biden serious and positive consideration.

“This is an opportunity that should not be missed.

“It is long past time for the suffering to end.”