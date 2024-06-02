Labour not imposing candidates in Wales, says Kinnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour not imposing candidates in Wales, says Kinnock

By Press Association
Stephen Kinnock has defended the Labour Partyâ€™s decision to parachute candidates into safe Welsh seats (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A Labour MP has defended his party’s decision to parachute candidates into safe seats in Wales, insisting there was local input in the decision.

Concerns have been raised after think tank chief and former Labour aide Torsten Bell and Alex Barros-Curtis, executive director of legal affairs for the party, were selected as candidates for Swansea West and Cardiff West on Friday.

Former Labour MP for Cynon Valley Beth Winter accused the party of “imposing candidates” following the expedited process, which she branded an “insult to Wales”.

Director of the Resolution Foundation, Torsten Bell, who is standing as a Labour candidate in Wales (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Bell appears to have no connection to the country, while Mr Barros-Curtis went to school in North Wales.

But Stephen Kinnock, who is standing for Labour in Aberfan Maesteg, has insisted the decision was taken with the local party’s input.

He told the BBC’s Nick Servini on Politics Wales: “There were constituency Labour Party members on both of those selection committees.

“There was input from the local party membership in both cases.

“I know Torsten well, he is one of the smartest people on the scene in terms of understanding where we are on the public finances, in terms of developing policy that is going to take our country forward. He’s an incredibly talented person.”

Mr Kinnock did not answer when questioned if Mr Bell had ever been to Swansea.

Leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth, said the decision was a ‘worrying sign about what Labour’s attitude in government would be towards Wales’ (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

However, he added: “What Torsten will do is work his socks off to show that he is completely committed to the people of Swansea West.

“He will build trust and a strong relationship with his party members, as I would like to think that I have done, and in the end, people want a name, an MP that delivers they want an MP who is a strong national voice and an active local campaigner, and that is what both Torsten and Alex will be.”

Speaking with the PA news agency on Saturday, Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, said the decision to “parachute” in members was a “worrying sign about what Labour’s attitude in government would be towards Wales”.

He said: “We’re seeing a slashing on the number of MPs in Wales from 40 to 32.

“If among those 32 you have parachuted in candidates who are not there because they want to play any part in Welsh politics, that’s a dilution of the Welsh voice.

“It’s insulting to the Labour Party members themselves in those constituencies, but it’s also insulting to Wales to do this at the last minute.”

When the candidates were announced a Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “We’re pleased that despite the expedited process, the panels were formed by representatives from the Welsh Executive Committee and local members.

“Torsten brings a wealth of experience in economic policy and tackling child poverty. He will be real champion for Swansea West.

“Alex has extensive legal experience and is a campaigner for social justice issues.”