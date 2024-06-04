Dropped candidate quits Labour as party confirms list for General Election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dropped candidate quits Labour as party confirms list for General Election

By Press Association
Faiza Shaheen has confirmed she has resigned from the Labour Party after she was dropped as a candidate for the upcoming General Election (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Faiza Shaheen has confirmed she has resigned from the Labour Party after she was dropped as a candidate for the upcoming General Election (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Labour has finalised its candidates for the General Election as one of those left off the list quit the party, accusing it of operating a “hierarchy of racism”.

Diane Abbott was confirmed as Labour’s candidate in Hackney North and Stoke Newington after a week-long row over her future with the party.

Ms Abbott said she was “looking forward to campaigning for a Labour victory” after the National Executive Committee endorsed her as a candidate.

But Faiza Shaheen, who was dropped as a candidate in Chingford and Woodford Green after liking a series of posts on social media platform X that allegedly downplayed antisemitism allegations, was not reinstated.

Ms Shaheen announced on Tuesday that she had resigned from the Labour Party, saying her removal as a candidate had been “cruel and devastating”.

She said she had been “penalised for describing my experiences of Islamophobia” and claimed there was a “hierarchy of racism” in the Labour Party, adding she had “been prevented from speaking out” on issues including Palestine.

The academic said she was deciding on her next steps and would make a further announcement on Wednesday.

Nominations for the election close on Friday, meaning Ms Shaheen could still put herself forward as an independent candidate.

Stand Up to Racism
Diane Abbott has been confirmed as the Labour Party candidate for Hackney North and Stoke Newington (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A Labour spokesperson said: “We are focused on electing a Labour government and delivering the change that people in Chingford and Woodford Green and across the country need.”

The handling of both Ms Abbott’s and Ms Shaheen’s candidacies promoted the resignation from Labour of seven of the party’s councillors in Slough, who accused Labour of racism.

Asked about the resignations earlier on Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer told broadcasters there were “brilliant Labour teams out in every constituency, fighting for votes in this General Election”.

He said: “We’re in good form, we’re making a positive argument about the choice before the country.”