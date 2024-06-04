Farage flanked by fans but swilled with milkshake as Clacton divides on Reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farage flanked by fans but swilled with milkshake as Clacton divides on Reform

By Press Association
Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage has a drink thrown over him as he leaves the Moon and Starfish pub after launching his General Election campaign in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex (James Manning/PA)
New Reform leader Nigel Farage experienced mixed fortunes when launching his candidacy in Clacton as he gave a speech to hundreds of devoted followers, before being swilled by a milkshake.

After making an announcement in London on Monday that he would take over the leadership of Reform, as well as running as a candidate, Mr Farage travelled to Clacton Pier to campaign to future constituents.

Mr Farage will be hoping it is eighth time the charm after seven failed attempts to secure a seat in Westminster in a variety of constituencies.

Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage surrounded by crowds as he departs the launch of his General Election campaign in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
Those gathered for his speech were devoted followers of the former Ukip and Brexit Party candidate, with shouts of “get ’em Nige” and “we love you Nigel” as he admonished the Labour and Tory parties.

One particularly die-hard fan said Mr Farage was “up there with Churchill”, while others sported Donald Trump t-shirts and hats, showing their support for Mr Farage’s recently convicted close friend.

Following the speech, the Reform leader retired to the Moon and Starfish pub, where he held media interviews.

While sporting Union Jack socks, he joked that members of Reform “get fired if they don’t wear these”.

During the transition from pub to Reform battle bus, Mr Farage had a drink thrown over him, seemingly a milkshake, something the controversial figure is not unfamiliar with having fallen victim to milkshakes on previous campaign trails.

Richard Tice, Nigel Farage’s predecessor as Reform UK leader, said: “The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes.

“We will not be bullied or threatened off the campaign trail.”

Party supporters and journalists were taken for a spin on the Reform open top bus, with those on the top deck having to duck to avoid getting hit by foliage.

Mr Farage said he would be a “champion” for Clacton, which he described as a “forgotten, end of the line town”.

He told the PA News Agency: “I had to decide, do I want to stand as a member of Parliament and spend every Friday working in Clacton. Huge decision for me, huge decision for me, I’ve decided I do.”

He added: “I’ll be here as many Fridays as I can, of course I will. My message to the people of Clacton is, these people here supported me in Ukip and the local MP at the time Douglas Carswell.

“They supported me hugely in the Brexit Referendum campaign, and they want someone to stand up for their beliefs, and they don’t see that in today’s Conservative Party, they certainly don’t see that in today’s Labour Party.

“I will be their champion on the national issues, and on the local issues, having a national figure representing a forgotten, end of the line town, who knows I may well be able to bring some investment and do some good.”

Conservative candidate for Clacton, incumbent MP Giles Watling said he thinks he’s got a “really good chance” at beating Mr Farage to the seat in Essex.

He told the PA: “Anything that puts Clacton on the map is worth having and if Nigel wants to do that with his media circus then I’m delighted, it’s great stuff.

“It means I’ve got a battle on my hands, but I like a battle.”

Mr Watling said the previous Reform candidate Tony Mack “stood a good chance” before being “sat upon” by Mr Farage.

He said: “We were going to have a little bit of a battle there, but he’s been sat upon, Nigel has pretty much taken over the party and has now decided to stand.

“And I think that I’ve got a really good chance but I’m never complacent and I think people just wandering around here today just talking to people on the street and people have been shaking my hands and saying, thank you for what you’ve been doing’.

“And so if that stands for anything, I think that’s good.

“I was always not going to climb the greasy pole. I was nearly 65 when I first got elected. So I decided to be a local man represented in Westminster, which is what I’ve done.”

Local resident Faye Rathe said Farage doesn’t give “a rat’s arse” about families in Clacton.

Ms Rathe, who has lived in Clacton for over 20 years, said: “I think really we need local people to stand for local issues going on here and be given more local powers and funding really.

“And we definitely don’t need someone like Farage who was going to America last week and has now decided that he cares so much about the people of Clacton.”