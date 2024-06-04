In Pictures: Farage doused while Starmer and Sunak prepare for first TV debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Farage doused while Starmer and Sunak prepare for first TV debate

By Press Association
Nigel Farage was surrounded by crowds in Clacton in Essex as he left a pub, where he told those gathered that the Tories should ‘pay a big price’ for betraying the promises of Brexit (James Manning/PA)
Newly installed Reform UK leader Nigel Farage returned to the political fray on Tuesday as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer prepared for their first televised showdown of the General Election campaign.

Day 13 saw Mr Farage address hundreds of supporters at a rally in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex where he hopes to become an MP – although he did not get the warmest of welcomes after being doused with a milkshake.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir met pensioners in the North West of England to discuss the cost of energy and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey focused on care provision, as he played a giant game of Jenga in Greater Manchester.

Nigel Farage was splattered with a milky drink as he left the pub (James Manning/PA)
Mr Farage later made fun of the incident, posing with a tray of banana milkshakes at a second campaign stop in Jaywick, Essex (James Manning/PA)
Earlier, Richard Tice spoke to the crowd beside a big wheel ahead of his successor as Reform UK leader launching his campaign to become MP of Clacton (James Manning/PA)
Home Secretary James Cleverly meeting staff during a visit to Swain Group in Rochester, Kent
As Rishi Sunak took a day off from election visits, Home Secretary James Cleverly picked up the campaigning mantle with a trip to the Swain Group in Rochester, Kent (Yui Mok/PA)
Home Secretary James Cleverly dons a hi-vis vest as he arrives for a visit to Swain Group in Rochester, Kent
Mr Cleverly sought to play down the impact of Mr Farage’s decision to stand, while also flagging his party’s plans to give Parliament a direct role in setting migration levels (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow work and pensions secretary, Liz Kendall meet pensioners to talk about the impact of the energy crisis and cost of living during a visit to the Bridge Cafe in Bolton whilst campaigning in the north west of England
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer and shadow work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall met pensioners to talk about the impact of the energy crisis and the cost of living during a visit to the Bridge Cafe in Bolton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer and shadow work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall meet pensioners in Bolton
Sir Keir was appearing in a televised debate with Mr Sunak later on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey and Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Cheadle, Tom Morrison play Jenga during a visit to Cheadle, Greater Manchester
Elsewhere, Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey and the party’s parliamentary candidate for Cheadle, Tom Morrison, played giant Jenga during a visit to Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Vicky Gilbert of Shropshire Flower Farm, left to right, Liberal Democrat candidate for North Shropshire Helen Morgan and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey make flower bouquets picked from the wild garden at Shropshire Flower Farm, during a visit to Whitchurch, Shropshire
Sir Ed – who later helped make flower bouquets at Shropshire Flower Farm in Whitchurch – highlighted his party’s plans to make day-to-day care for adults in need free in England if elected (Peter Byrne/PA)