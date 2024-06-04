Labour will end war on universities, says shadow minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour will end war on universities, says shadow minister

By Press Association
Peter Kyle accused the Prime Minister of ‘talking down’ British higher education (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Labour will end a “war on universities”, the shadow science secretary has said as he accused the Prime Minister of “talking down” British higher education.

Peter Kyle attacked Rishi Sunak’s comments about “rip-off degrees” while on a visit to Keele University on Tuesday, saying they were “heard around the world in a nanosecond”.

He said: “That war against universities will stop if there’s a Labour government.”

Earlier in the campaign, Mr Sunak had pledged to close down so-called “Mickey Mouse degrees” that did not see graduates secure well-paid jobs and fund 100,000 new apprenticeship places instead.

Talking to reporters, Mr Kyle leaned on his own experience, which saw him apply four times and return to secondary school aged 25 to get the qualifications he needed to go to university.

He said: “The University of Sussex was the first institution that saw something in me that I never knew that I had and it wheedled it out of me and gave it focus and helped me explore it.”

He added: “So the idea that we have a Government that’s trying to retract the access to higher education and everything it gives as one pathway through a life of education and exploring your potential cuts very deep for me.”

The higher education sector has also attacked Mr Sunak’s proposals, with Universities UK chief executive Vivienne Stern saying she was “fed up of people talking down universities”.