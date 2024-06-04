Fact check: Tory claims over Labour tax plans are based on policy assumptions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Tory claims over Labour tax plans are based on policy assumptions

By Press Association
The debate was screened on ITV on Tuesday (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA)
During the ITV Debate on Tuesday June 4 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak repeatedly claimed that Labour’s policies would lead to tax rises of £2,000 per family.

Evaluation

Labour has not said it has plans to increase a household’s tax by £2,000. The  figure is based on an estimate produced by the Conservative Party, which the Labour Party disputes, and would be spread over four years.

The facts

The claim comes from a document produced by the Conservatives. That document made a series of assumptions to estimate the cost that might be attached to potential Labour policies.

It claimed that the difference between the money that Labour would raise from its policies, and the amount it would spend, would be a deficit of £38.5 billion over four years.

The document says that a Labour government would have the option to raise this money by increasing taxes, but alternatively it could borrow to cover the cost.

That would be around £2,094 for every working household, the Conservatives’ document claimed. There are 18.4 million working households in the UK.

Some of the estimates in the document have been carried out by civil servants at the Treasury, using assumptions provided by Conservative Party special advisers. Other calculations were not provided by the civil servants.

Labour has disputed the figures in the document. During Tuesday night’s debate, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “What’s happened here is they put in pretend Labour policies to the Treasury, and then they get a false readout.

“What they’ve put in for this analysis is a mental health policy that isn’t the Labour Party’s policy, he’s put in one of his own policies. He’s asked the civil service to cost it. They’ve come up with this figure of £2,000.”

Labour has yet to release its full manifesto for the General Election and potential costings.

Election Check 24